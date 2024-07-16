Modernize your mainframe applications with Azure

It is true that some applications—particularly consumer-facing mobile and web applications—would be better off migrated into the cloud. Here the benefit is that the mainframe remains in place, dedicated to hosting the most complex, highly regulated and business-critical applications that benefit from the mainframe’s performance, reliability and stability—enabling organizations to make the most from their investment.

Where data center exit is not the primary business goal, a hybrid or better together model may be appropriate in which the power of the mainframe is used to enhance the features and capabilities of applications running in the cloud—and data and information from applications running in the cloud used to enhance insights and information is hosted on the mainframe. A truly virtuous circle can only come about if the mainframe is treated as a strategic asset rather than simply viewed as an expensive “legacy” platform.

“Mainframes have been, and continue to be, the backbone for many organizations’ IT infrastructure, providing a resilient and high-performance platform for critical business applications. By enabling clients to adopt hybrid cloud architecture across the Mainframe and Microsoft Azure, integrating mainframe and cloud based applications, data and services, we’re helping our customers accelerate their digital transformation journeys,” said Varun Bijlani, Global Managing Partner, Hybrid Cloud Services at IBM. “Our partnership with Microsoft is built on a shared commitment to customer success and together, we’re helping organizations to innovate faster, adapt to changing market conditions and unlock new business value.”

“By combining the capabilities of IBM mainframes with the expansive cloud services of Microsoft Azure, we are driving a hybrid cloud approach to mainframe application modernization, bringing together the best of both worlds for our clients,” said Brett Tanzer, Vice President at Microsoft Corporation.