Gregg Barrow Vice President & Global Offering Leader, Quantum Safe Transformation & Growth, IBM

The global race to develop quantum computers has critical implications for cybersecurity. IBM is the Quantum Safe acceleration partner to help clients design and modernize applications and infrastructure to be Quantum resilient. As the Global Quantum Safe Transformation Leader, Gregg is responsible for setting and executing IBM’s strategy in this space. He and his team collaborate with IBM’s Consulting, Technology and Research Divisions, and partner with an alliance of external vendors, to provide comprehensive offerings to clients as they prepare for this emerging cyber challenge.

Prior to his current role, Gregg was the Americas Consulting and Delivery Practice Leader for IBM Security. In this role he managed consulting, systems integration and managed services for North America and Latin America. He led a team of cybersecurity professionals including Partners, Associate Partners, Consultants and Architects to develop client relationships, pursue new business opportunities and deliver consulting, systems integration and managed security services to a cross-industry client base. The Americas Security Services team works with clients to identify and stop advanced threats, protect critical information and optimize security strategies on premise and in the cloud.

From 2015 – 2018, Gregg built and led IBM's Global Data and Application Security Services Competency (DAS). He managed all aspects of the DAS Practice including strategic planning, marketing, strategic investments, partnerships, offering management, new business development and engagement execution. Gregg's team supported IBM Security globally, working to provide comprehensive solutions to clients facing security-related business and risk challenges throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America.

Before joining IBM, Gregg held senior positions with GE Capital, Cigna, Protiviti and Citibank. He has extensive expertise in information security, risk management, data governance and enterprise strategy. Gregg excels in developing and leading high performance global teams.

He received a B.A. in Economics from Brown University, and an MBA in Finance from the University of Connecticut.