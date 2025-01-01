Greg Hintermeister Distinguished Engineer; IBM Master Inventor

Greg Hintermeister is an IBM Distinguished Engineer and IBM Master Inventor with 107 issued US patents, and an expert in client transformation. His technical expertise across distributed & hybrid cloud, Industrializing AI, application modernization, trade finance, paired with his award-winning history in design, results in a passion to continuously improve our client’s end-to-end experience. He has over 30 years of client interaction and is a constant go-to for critical client success. Outside of IBM, his passions include composing music and photography.