Faisal Nazir AWS Chief Architect, IBM Consulting

Faisal Nazir is an AWS Chief Architect at IBM Consulting UKI, an author of Quantum Computing, and a visiting professor of artificial intelligence at York St John’s University.

With an illustrious career spanning over 25 years, Faisal Nazir has made significant contributions across software development, systems integration, solutions architecture, and strategy consulting. I have deep expertise in advanced technologies, including Generative AI, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, and Digital Twin, which has positioned me as a key advisor to renowned organisations such as IBM, AWS, Motorola Solutions, and Booz Allen, effectively bridging the gap between intricate technological insights and business process optimization.