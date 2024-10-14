Eniko Rozsa Distinguished Engineer, CTO for the Global AI & Analytics Practice, IBM Consulting

Enikő Rózsa is a Distinguished Engineer, CTO for the Global AI & Analytics Practice of IBM Consulting, cross-appointed to IBM Research. She is part of IBM Consulting's Generative AI Leadership Council and is the Customer Service Transformation use case leader for watsonx. She brings together teams of researchers and client-facing practitioners to deliver cutting-edge solutions to customers across various industries. With over a decade of experience creating simple multi-platform AI solutions, she guides organizations in identifying the most appropriate use cases for AI technologies.