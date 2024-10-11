Debbie Kestin-Schildkraut Debbie Kestin-Schildkraut

Deborah is IBM Global AI Applications & Blockchain Ecosystem Marketing Leader and a member of the CompTIA Blockchain Advisory Council. She was recognized with the CompTIA Woman in Technology Leadership Award for 2020, and as one of the CRN Women of the Channel for 2019 and 2020. She has served in Global Program Director roles for Business Partner Strategy, Digital Content Marketing, and Value Added Distributor Marketing & Enablement. She developed and launched the IBM Business Partner Innovation Center Program globally. She’s active in her community serving on the Board of Directors and as past president for several non-profit organizations.