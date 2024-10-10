Calline Sanchez Calline Sanchez

Calline Sanchez is VP of IBM Global TSS Service Planning and Premium Support, as well as the Tucson and Phoenix Site Leader, and the Arizona and New Mexico State Leader. In her role, she leads a worldwide team of IBM service planners, offering leaders, and premium support specialists. Previously, Ms. Sanchez lead IBM Worldwide Systems Lab Services and Technical Universities, comprised of teams of technology consultants delivering systems and solutions to end users. She was also the engineering leader for the development of IBM's Enterprise Storage Systems, and led the IBM Storage Program Management team to deliver the Storage Portfolio. This included Flash, Disk, Physical/Virtual Tape, and Data Back-up solutions. Ms. Sanchez began her IBM career as a Software Engineer intern in 1999. She has a BSBA in Management Information Systems, a BA in Communications, and an MBA – all from the University of Arizona.