Communication skills for business leadership and success

Communication skills are an important factor in business decisions and a driver of successful business outcomes. It’s not surprising, then, that good communication often tops the list of skills employers look for, no matter the job or industry. How well you communicate affects everything, from small interactions with coworkers to the closing of large deals. And it’s a critical skill area for leaders.

In the tech industry, when we think about skill development, better communication probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind, but in fact it’s crucial to everything we do in IBM IT infrastructure to help clients conquer demanding workloads and achieve success in their domains. IBM is a company built around the core values of dedication to every client’s success, innovation that matters — for our company and for the world, and trust and personal responsibility in all relationships. Good communication is at the heart of those values, and it’s needed at every level of our business.

Leadership is about human interaction, and that’s why communication is key. We work with human beings and look to mobilize a group of people together to collectively accomplish a mission or task. In everyday professional interactions — from meetings to sales opportunities to client technical engagements — stakeholders come together with different priorities, needs and interests. Good communication can help us take all those varied interests into account and make decisions that best serve our collective goals. We succeed when we listen well, offer valuable insights and make space for all voices to be heard.