Tackling volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity in IT

In IT, change has always been fast-paced, and uncertainty is nothing new. Reflecting on VUCA can help us mitigate the challenges we face today and in the future. It’s crucial in times like this that we build trust and mobilize for the greater good.

Volatility

No matter how much we plan, sometimes reality confounds our expectations. Volatile situations are stressful, and they challenge our implicit assumptions. The companies that prosper in spite of a crisis are often those that can adapt quickly to bring stability, without clinging to the past or freezing up when things go wrong.

Uncertainty

Uncertainty can be daunting, but trust can be an antidote to it. In IT, we can respond to uncertainty by seeking the collective wisdom of our teams and advisors. To me, that means listening to all voices and trusting the experts to counsel wisely.

Complexity

IT environments can already be complex, and businesses are always striving to bring greater simplicity to IT. When you add a crisis to that, things can get really complicated. I spent more than 20 years helping businesses with IT “crit sits” (critical situations), and one of the things I learned was how important health checks are to ensure you have a clear view of your technology estate and can address potential issues before they turn into a crisis.

Ambiguity

Ambiguity is my favorite component of VUCA because it makes me think about opportunity. The definition of ambiguity is “the quality of being open to more than one interpretation; inexactness.” We live in a world that’s many shades of grey, and there can be multiple right answers to a single problem. Accepting the ambiguity and staying open to possibilities positions us to succeed.