Antti Ropponen Executive Partner, EMEA CyberDefend and Global Quantum Safe Transformation Leader

As the EMEA Cyber Defend Services Leader and Global Quantum Safe Transformation Services Delivery Leader, Antti drives go-to-market strategy, service execution, and offering innovation across Data & AI Security, Cryptography & Quantum Safe, Application Security, Identity & Access Management, and Cloud Security. He leads end-to-end cybersecurity solutions from sales to strategic advisory to managed services, ensuring business resilience and future-proofing organizations against emerging threats.

He has at the forefront of Quantum Safe transformation since 2019, partnering with CISOs and CTOs to navigate cryptographic risks and implement cutting-edge security solutions. He also drives strategic alliances, industry thought leadership, and innovation, positioning cybersecurity as a business enabler while ensuring compliance and long-term resilience for organizations worldwide.