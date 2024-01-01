Alexandria Iacoviello Content Writer, IBM Consulting

Alexandria Iacoviello is a Content Strategist and Editorial Lead for podcasts at IBM. Alex manages the relationships between various podcast teams and their production partners in her role.

As the Editorial Lead for podcasts, she helps to develop, ideate, and produce new podcasts to serve a technical audience. With a deep understanding of editorial strategy, she helps write, edit, and cross-promote content that develops from podcast episodes. Alex is the creative producer for the Mixture of Experts podcasts, curating topics and guests and supporting show growth overall!

Alex is also a contributor to the IBM Blog, she writes on topics such as change management, customer experience, customer care and other issues supporting IBM Consulting.