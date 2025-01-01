Abraham Daniels Sr. Technical Product Manager, Granite, IBM

Abraham Daniels is a Sr. Technical Product Manager at IBM Research – Cambridge, where he drives product development for Granite, IBM’s flagship suite of foundation models. His work centers on building high-performance multimodal LLMs, optimizing model efficiency, and advancing transparency across Granite’s large language model offerings

Before joining IBM Research, Abraham supported Deloitte's Omnia AI practice, where he helped organizations shape and implement AI strategies. He played a key role in translating emerging technologies into practical, high-impact solutions across industries

He holds a Master’s degree in Artificial Intelligence from Queen’s University and is a regular guest on IBM’s MoE: Mixture of Experts podcast (ibm.com/think/podcasts/mixture-of-experts) — a series that explores the most exciting frontiers of AI. From model architecture breakthroughs to enterprise adoption, he joins AI leaders to unpack what’s shaping the future of the field.

Abraham is currently focused on scaling and operationalizing Granite.build, a model development framework designed to streamline the training, tuning, and deployment of foundation models for enterprise use cases