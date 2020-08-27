General Page
Convert existing IMS Full Function databases into IMS HALDB databases
IMS™ High Availability Large Database Toolkit (HALDB) for z/OS® helps convert existing IMS Full Function databases into IMS HALDB databases. It allows IMS data base administrators (DBA) to simulate changes to partition settings to ensure they are correct before implementation. It also gives DBAs the ability to maintain and tune the HALDB databases.
The IMS HALDB Toolkit supports partition consolidation and partition splitting to accommodate growth or shrinkage in an IMS application. The IMS HALDB Toolkit is fully integrated with other IMS High Performance tooling to provide special capabilities in the management of IMS HALDB databases.
Benefits
|Converts databases easily
|IMS HALDB Toolkit for z/OS® converts IMS Full Function databases to IMS High Availability Large Database databases in one step.
|Simulates IMS HALDB conversions
|IMS HALDB Toolkit for z/OS® provides partition consolidations and splitting to verify partition settings.
|Manages procedures
|IMS HALDB Toolkit for z/OS® manages IMS HALDB maintenance procedures to optimize IMS HALDB performance and maintainability.
Learn more about IMS HALDB Toolkit for z/OS
Why IMS High Availability Large Database Toolkit for z/OS®?
IMS™ High Availability Large Database Toolkit (HALDB) for z/OS® can help reduce the time and minimize the skills required to perform application support tasks. The toolkit provides IMS HALDB maintenance, modeling, and analysis. It also helps you to maintain 24x7 data availability. The toolkits application functions enable applications to make better use of the HALDB environment. And its system utilities provide capabilities that can help improve HALDB serviceability.
|Conversion to IMS HALDB databases
|IMS HALDB Toolkit can migrate an IMS Full Function database to an IMS HALDB database. First, it can simulate the conversion. It determines the IMS HALDB partition settings that are appropriate for the current IMS Full Function database. Then, it can perform the actual conversion from the IMS Full Function database to the IMS HALDB database. This procedure is performed in a single batch step. There is an ISPF interface that generates all of the required substeps in this process.
|Maintaining IMS HALDB databases
|IMS HALDB Toolkit allows the IMS DBA to consolidate or split partitions where the data is showing signs of growing or shrinking. To ensure the new partition settings are correct, it allows the IMS DBA to simulate the repartitioning before making the change to the IMS HALDB database. It then enables the IMS DBA to set specific thresholds to inform them when maintenance is required for an IMS HALDB database.
|Improving performance
|IMS HALDB Toolkit improves the performance of IMS HALDB databases. For instance, once an IMS HALDB primary database is reorganized, all secondary index pointers require healing. In IMS, this healing process is performed by using “self-healing”, which means the index is corrected when it is first used. However, since the self-healing procedure can impact performance during peak times, the toolkit provides an offline utility to heal the secondary indexes.
|Converting databases
|IMS HALDB Toolkit can also help in the conversion of user-partitioned IMS databases to IMS HALDB databases. If there are multiple identical databases with different key ranges, the toolkit transforms the databases into IMS HALDB databases and merge the data into a single IMS HALDB database. This helps users who need secondary indexing but were restricted from using it when the data was split across multiple databases.
|Dealing with IMS Database Recovery Control (DBRC)
|IMS HALDB Toolkit provides special functions to deal with IMS DBRC. For example, the tool allows the IMS HALDB DBRC definitions to be cloned or replicated from one IMS RECON data set to another IMS RECON data set. It can also change the high-level data set qualifier name during the replication process. The toolkit also allows a set of production IMS HALDB databases to be allocated and copied from one IMS system to another IMS system.
27 August 2020
