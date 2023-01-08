Home Sports Atlanta stadium IBM and Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Meeting the evolving storage and security needs of Atlanta’s premier sports and entertainment venue 
Interior distance shot of a football stadium
Digital infrastructure

Read more

The IBM security solution

Read more

The IBM storage solution

Read more

Client transformation with IBM

Read more

Rethinking stadium technology

IBM has a long history of delivering next-generation digital experiences for some of the world's most revered sports and entertainment venues. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is no different. One of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the world, the stunning structure is home to the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, and a steady procession of high-profile events, from Taylor Swift concerts to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. And it was conceived and built with one constituency foremost in mind: the fans.

Designed and built from the ground up to redefine the fan experience, the stadium incorporates a broad array of technologies integrated to work together as a seamless, unified system, boasting 4,800 miles of fiber optic cable, 1,800 Wi-Fi access points, and the world’s largest digital display – the iconic Halo Board.

IBM has been there since the beginning, designing and building the digital infrastructure that ranks first for “Overall Stadium Technology” in the NFL’s Annual Voice of the Fan Survey. Moreover, the technological underpinnings were designed to be “future flexible.” So when the team at AMB Sports and Entertainment – which owns and operates the stadium – was looking to upgrade its storage and security solutions, IBM was an obvious choice. 

A positive fan experience ultimately depends on consistent, high-performance storage and security, which is precisely what IBM provides to AMBSE. Kevin Pope VP and CIO AMBSE Read the case study
The IBM security solution

As the global cybersecurity threat landscape evolves, so too must AMBSE’s defenses. “We host some of the highest profile events in the world, so failure is not an option,” says Carlton Powers, Senior Director, Information Security, AMBSE. “We need security that can evolve with our business and IBM is helping us create a world-class security operations center that will allow MBS to operate at the highest level with optimal protection against malicious intent.” To achieve this, the team plans to implement three key solutions: 

IBM Security Randori Recon®

This attack surface management solution will help AMBSE identify potential vulnerabilities and prioritize remediation. 

 Learn more about Randori Recon Download the Forrester TEI study IBM Security QRadar® Suite

Staying ahead of evolving threats requires a modern, AI-powered threat detection and response system. 

 Learn more about QRadar Request a live demo of QRadar IBM X-Force®

IBM’s team of world-renowned cybersecurity analysts will provide ongoing support to AMB, monitoring, analyzing, and preventing threats 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 

 Learn about IBM X-Force
The IBM storage solution
IBM Storage Scale System The need for a more robust storage system was driven by two requirements: the enormous 4K video files that serve the Halo Board and thousands of hours of HD video content from security cameras that provide continuous surveillance in and around the stadium. IBM worked with its Business Partner Flagship Solutions Group to design and implement an enterprise-class hybrid storage environment built around IBM Elastic Storage Server, which uses IBM Spectrum Scale technology to consolidate all file and object workloads into a single software-defined storage pool with 18 petabytes of capacity. "IBM presented us with a distinctive infrastructure solution that enabled us to efficiently manage all stored data, including event and security videos, in a centralized location,” says Sherry Millette, Senior Director, IT Infrastructure. “This proved to be a significant advantage for us as the standardization and consolidation of data led to substantial cost reductions." Learn about the IBM Storage Scale System
Client stories

The same technology and expertise that IBM uses at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is transforming digital operations for thousands of IBM clients around the world.

 Novaland transforms endpoint security Regions Bank turns to trustworthy AI The US Open aces the fan experience
Stay informed about all things AI

IBM’s monthly AI newsletter will keep you up to speed on the latest developments in generative AI for business.

 Subscribe for AI topic updates