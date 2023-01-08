IBM has a long history of delivering next-generation digital experiences for some of the world's most revered sports and entertainment venues. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is no different. One of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the world, the stunning structure is home to the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, and a steady procession of high-profile events, from Taylor Swift concerts to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. And it was conceived and built with one constituency foremost in mind: the fans.

Designed and built from the ground up to redefine the fan experience, the stadium incorporates a broad array of technologies integrated to work together as a seamless, unified system, boasting 4,800 miles of fiber optic cable, 1,800 Wi-Fi access points, and the world’s largest digital display – the iconic Halo Board.

IBM has been there since the beginning, designing and building the digital infrastructure that ranks first for “Overall Stadium Technology” in the NFL’s Annual Voice of the Fan Survey. Moreover, the technological underpinnings were designed to be “future flexible.” So when the team at AMB Sports and Entertainment – which owns and operates the stadium – was looking to upgrade its storage and security solutions, IBM was an obvious choice.