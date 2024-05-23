As work from home and hybrid cloud ecosystems become more commonplace, it’s difficult to administer the manageability, security and infrastructure requirements needed to keep a business running. IT leaders are seeking tools that ease the management of these environments securely and cost-effectively. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) is that tool.
Consolidate your VDI on a scalable cloud to reduce hardware requirements and purchases.
Patch, update and change all virtualized desktops at once on centralized management structure from VDI.
VDI supports “bring your own device” (BYOD) for remote access to files, applications and cloud services from anywhere.
Designed to protect data — properly managed and updated OS images and remote-worker authentication help guard confidentiality.
Consolidation of processing on the host server and elimination of hardware purchases can help reduce IT expenditure.
Get native VMware Horizon Enterprise capabilities from Dizzion Managed DaaS on IBM Cloud, including App Volumes, Dynamic Environment Manager and Cloud Pod Architecture. If you’re starting new or extending on-premises VDI to the cloud, Dizzion gets you up and running quickly and permits you to scale on-demand with a fully or partially managed option.