Term Licenses make it easier for Client’s to acquire IBM software Programs with flexible terms, renewal options and billing frequencies.
Term licensing models provide Clients with:
At the end of the specified term, clients may choose to extend or terminate their Term Licenses.
If Client chooses to not renew the term license, the rights to the software Program and access to S&S will terminate, and Client is required to uninstall and destroy all terminated copies of the affected Program.
Offer Term flexibility from 12 to 36 months with a minimum term of 12 months. May not be terminated before the end of a Subscription term. Provide flexibility at end of term to renew, resize, switch offerings, or terminate.
Offer Term flexibility from 1 – 36 months with a minimum term of 1 month. Allow Clients to terminate a term with at least 30 days written notice. Provide flexibility at end of term to renew, resize, switch offerings, or terminate.
Are for a fixed term of 12 months. Allow Clients to terminate a term with at least 30 days written notice. Allow Clients to renew for another 12-month term via a renewal quote or terminate at the end of the term.