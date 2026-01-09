Term Licenses make it easier for Client’s to acquire IBM software Programs with flexible terms, renewal options and billing frequencies.

Term licensing models provide Clients with:

Licensing options consistent with how they choose to consume software

Lower entry costs

Flexibility to use the software Program on premise for a specified term

IBM Software Subscription and Support (S&S) during the specified term

At the end of the specified term, clients may choose to extend or terminate their Term Licenses.

If Client chooses to not renew the term license, the rights to the software Program and access to S&S will terminate, and Client is required to uninstall and destroy all terminated copies of the affected Program.