Sub-Capacity FAQs Ordering

1. How will a customer be able to place an order for products eligible for sub-capacity licensing?

In April 2009 IBM eliminated the separate set of sub-capacity part numbers; customers need only to accept and abide by the terms of the Sub-Capacity sections of the Passport Advantage Agreement, and place orders using (or use existing license entitlements) that are the regular core-based part numbers. In most cases, ILMT will also need to be ordered.

2. Does a customer still need to accept the sub-cap licensing terms prior to ordering licenses for sub-capacity deployment?

Since July 18, 2011, Sub-capacity terms have been included in the base IBM Passport Advantage agreement. Customers may find the related terms in the Full Capacity and Virtualization Requirements section.

3. Does IBM have unique sub-capacity Passport Advantage part numbers? If so, do they also apply to S&S Renewal and Reinstatement P/Ns?

Since April 2009 sub-capacity products have not had unique parts numbers. The same original PVU/VPC/RVU-based part numbers can be used for both full and sub-capacity deployments. IBM has withdrawn the unique sub-capacity part numbers that previously existed.

4. Where can I find FAQs specific to Processor Value Units?

Go to Processor Value Unit FAQs/a>

5. How can a customer obtain the IBM License Metric Tool?

Even though ILMT is no-charge product offering, an order must be still placed to establish an IBM entitlement record for the license as well as software subscription and technical support* (S&S) coverage. That’s because ILMT receives the same level of technical support* offered for the rest of the Passport Advantage product portfolio, as opposed to other free tools and utilities that are offered “as-is” with limited to no technical support. For additional guidance and instructions on ordering ILMT, see IBM License Metric Tool PA Online Ordering.(PDF, 926KB)

6. Why does a customer have to order ILMT? Why can’t they just download it?

Most simple download products provide little, if any, technical support* - but provided on an “as-is” basis. IBM provides the same support for ILMT that we do for our other mission-critical middleware. So even though ILMT is a no-charge product offering, an order must be still placed to establish an IBM entitlement record for the license as well as software subscription and technical support* (S&S) coverage. For additional guidance and instructions on ordering ILMT, see IBM License Metric Tool PA Online Ordering.(PDF, 926KB).

7. What is the part number used to order ILMT?

The initial order for ILMT should use P/N D561HLL. In order to maintain an entitlement record, S&S should be renewed annually using P/N E027NLL. For additional guidance and instructions on ordering ILMT, see IBM License Metric Tool PA Online Ordering.(PDF, 926KB)



8. Why do I need to renew Software Subscription and Support for a no-charge product?

S&S renewal using P/N E027NLL is optional -- and is only required if the customer needs to be entitled to receive product updates/upgrades and technical support*. But note that keeping ILMT up-to-date is a requirement of the sub-capacity offering terms so S&S renewal would be a requirement for any customer required to use ILMT.

9. I am entitled to the IBM License Metric Tool via part number D561HLL but I am no longer able to download the latest code. Why?

It may be that the coverage period for Software Subscription and Support for your license has expired. You should have been notified 60-90 days prior to the expiration of the original 12 month coverage from D561HLL. Log-in to PA Online to see if your S&S coverage period for D561HLL has expired. If it has, you will need to order either E027NLL (Renewal) or D561ILL (Reinstatement) depending on how long it has been since the S&S coverage has lapsed. Both of these part numbers are no-charge. Why is this required? Refer to Q#8.

10. Why, as a customer, do I have to issue a zero-dollar purchase order to obtain ILMT?

Customers can avoid the need to issue a zero-dollar PO by having their PA/PAE site contact place an order via PA Online. For information on PA Online and management of site contact information, refer to IBM Passport Advantage Online for Customers. For additional guidance and instructions on ordering ILMT, see: IBM License Metric Tool PA Online Ordering.(PDF, 926KB)

11. How is the IBM Metric Tool licensed?

ILMT is licensed on a “per establishment” basis. This means a customer is permitted to deploy an unlimited number of copies of the IBM License Metric Tool, only on machines owned or leased by you, that are located at a single physical site, including the surrounding campus and satellite offices, irrespective of the server environment being monitored.

12. Are there extra charges associated with a license acquisitions that leverage sub-capacity?

No, IBM is not charging any additional fees for the customer to acquire sub-capacity terms for eligible products. While IBM provides ILMT to customers for no-charge, customers are responsible for the underlying infrastructure (server, network, etc.) and resources to deploy and manage it. Most customers capable of deploying complex virtualized server technologies such as PowerVM and VMware, will have the capability of deploying ILMT.

13. Can any Service Provider acquire ILMT, even if it is in support of an end-user who retains their PVU-based license(s)?

Yes, in a situation where an end-user customer must deploy ILMT to manage its PVUs/VPCs/RVUs deployed in a sub-cap manner, the service provider can order ILMT in order to install the ILMT agent code on their hosted server which will then communicate back to the end-user’s ILMT server. However, the service provider must be an active Passport Advantage or Passport Advantage Express customer to place the ILMT order. For additional guidance and instructions on ordering ILMT, see: IBM License Metric Tool PA Online Ordering.(PDF, 926KB)



14. Is sub-capacity licensing available for both Passport Advantage and Passport Advantage Express customers?

Yes.