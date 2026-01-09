Passport Advantage Online Reporting

Active and future software entitlements – Search your active and future entitlements. You may query based on type of entitlement (i.e., purchased, renewed, allocated, and future) and entitlement date range type (e.g. purchased, renewed, allocated).

Active software renewal quotes – View open software renewal quotes for your Site(s) and query based on Agreement numbers, Site number, reseller number, quote number, and/or renewal due date.

Order history – Search orders placed by your sites. You may search by order type (i.e., purchases, renewal, media, Software as a Service) and sales order date range

Migration history – Search migrations completed by your Sites by date. (This report is only applicable for Passport Advantage transactions)

Download history – View software downloads completed by your Site(s). You may query based on download date range. The software downloads history report displays history according to current agreement and site information on record. Agreement migrations are not taken into consideration.

Note: only authorized users may query, view and download the reports listed above