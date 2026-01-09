Purchase and Renew

Sign in to Passport Advantage Online to

  • Purchase new software from the Passport Advantage Popular Offerings Catalog
  • Renew IBM Software Subscription and Support

Sign in to your PAO Site and navigate to Purchase & Renewal and select Products Catalog. Search by product description, category and license type (e.g. License & Software Subscription and Support). If you are unable to locate a product, contact your IBM Business Partner or local IBM Sales representative for assistance.

Additional functionality enables you to:

  • View coverage due for renewal and purchase through a Business Partner or directly with IBM at (SRP)
  • View and request quotes from your sales representative
  • View and save contents of your shopping cart
  • View status of orders placed in the last 30 days or view a specific order by entering an order reference number
From the Purchase & renewal menu, select Renewals to view all Renewals pending your review/action.

You have the option to view

  • Renewal quotes by month
  • Renewal quote details by Agreement/Customer

When you are ready to renew you have the option to renew online or via an IBM Business Partner or your local IBM Renewal Rep.

  1. When you receive your renewal quote notification, click on Passport Advantage Online
  2. Sign in with your IBMid and password to be automatically directed to the renewal quote screen. There you will see your renewal information with your renewal quote number. You will also see two additional tabs.
    • The Account Information tab provides information on your account including your IBM customer number and the due date for your renewal.
    • The Sales Representative tab provides contact information for your IBM Sales representative.
  3. To renew, click on the “Add to shopping cart.”
  4. From the shopping cart screen, you will see all of the line items for your Software Subscription and Support renewal. Notice that the ‘Pricing’ step, completes automatically. You have the option at this point to:
    • delete line items*
    • make edits*
    • Check out

      *Any changes you request will go back to IBM before you can complete online renewal.

  5. To place your order, click ’Check out.’
    • You are now on the ‘Checkout – Billing and shipping’ screen.
    • Read the terms and conditions and click, ‘I agree.’
    • Click on the ‘continue’ button.
  6. You are now on the Review and submit order page.
    • Select your Preferred Payment Method (PPM). Pay by credit card is the default. You also have the option to pay by purchase order. Note . Payment methods may vary by country.
    • To pay by credit card
      • Type in your credit card number.
      • Select the expiration month of your credit card.
      • Select the expiration year of your credit card.
      • Enter the security code.
        • For most cards look for a 3-digit number printed on the back of your card. It appears after and to the right of your card number.
        • For American Express cards Look for a 4-digit number printed on the front of your card. It appears above and either before or after . your card number.
        • When you are ready, click the ‘Submit’ button.
  7. You are now at the Order Confirmation and information screen. This screen shows your order reference number for the Software Subscription and Support renewal you just submitted.
    • Please print this screen to save for your records as it contains your order reference number, information about your method of payment and . description of items in your order.

Your online renewal process is complete.

Need Assistance? Contact your local eCustomer Care team
Contact now