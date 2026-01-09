View Proof of Entitlement Certification – View PoE certificates for your Site
View entitlement inventory and update deployments*
Allocations – View the current allocation of license entitlements for your site
Update entitlement allocations – Update the current allocation of entitlements (Software Download, Media Requests, and/or Technical Support) for your site
View entitlement inventory – View a summary report of the quantity of product entitlements for your Sites. The report can be exported or printed
Log and track deployed product entitlements – Deployment tracking enables you to log and track the number of deployed entitlements at a given Site. Deployments may be initiated, changed or viewed via the Entitlement Allocations Report
*Notes: you must have access to your PAO Site and permission to view / update entitlements
IBM does not alter your deployment data.