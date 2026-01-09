Passport Advantage Express Entitlements

Entitlements are central to your Passport Advantage and IBM Software Subscription and Support experience.

For each ‘Eligible Product’ you purchase, you receive a Proof of Entitlement (“PoE”) from IBM specifying a level of authorized use. P oEs (supported by a matching paid invoice or receipt) serve as evidence of Customer’s level of authorized use.

Sign in to Passport Advantage Online to:

View Proof of Entitlement Certification – View PoE certificates for your Site

View entitlement inventory and update deployments*

Allocations – View the current allocation of license entitlements for your site

Update entitlement allocations – Update the current allocation of entitlements (Software Download, Media Requests, and/or Technical Support) for your site

View entitlement inventory – View a summary report of the quantity of product entitlements for your Sites. The report can be exported or printed

Log and track deployed product entitlements – Deployment tracking enables you to log and track the number of deployed entitlements at a given Site. Deployments may be initiated, changed or viewed via the Entitlement Allocations Report

*Notes: you must have access to your PAO Site and permission to view / update entitlements 

  • Entitlement allocations do not track deployment quantities
  • Only your Primary Contact and users authorized by the Primary Contact can create and update deployment data
  • Deployments may be initiated, changed or viewed via the Entitlement Allocations Report.

IBM does not alter your deployment data.

Need Assistance? Contact your local eCustomer Care team.
