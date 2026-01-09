View Proof of Entitlement Certification – View PoE certificates for your Site

View entitlement inventory and update deployments*

Allocations – View the current allocation of license entitlements for your site

Update entitlement allocations – Update the current allocation of entitlements (Software Download, Media Requests, and/or Technical Support) for your site

View entitlement inventory – View a summary report of the quantity of product entitlements for your Sites. The report can be exported or printed

Log and track deployed product entitlements – Deployment tracking enables you to log and track the number of deployed entitlements at a given Site. Deployments may be initiated, changed or viewed via the Entitlement Allocations Report

*Notes: you must have access to your PAO Site and permission to view / update entitlements

Entitlement allocations do not track deployment quantities

Only your Primary Contact and users authorized by the Primary Contact can create and update deployment data

IBM does not alter your deployment data.