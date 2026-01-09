Container Licensing FAQs

If your deployment is making use of containers with Kubernetes orchestration, then Container Licensing will allow you to license only the available capacity of your containerized Products rather than being required to license the entire cluster where your containers may be operating.

Additionally, container licensing offers the ability to count fractional cores across the entire cluster rather than forcing each worker node or pod to be counted up to the next full integer.

IBM License Service also automates collection of license usage data to help customers identify their software’s resource usage across the cluster; allowing them to adjust licensed entitlements and stay in compliance.