Hybrid infrastructure management software

Modernize and manage hybrid cloud with confidence

A visually striking arrangement of 3D icons in blue and beige tones, set against a neutral background. The icons represent various digital concepts, including AI and cloud computing. The design features a modern and minimalistic aesthetic with a focus on technology and innovation.

Do hybrid cloud right

Unify infrastructure management, security automation, observability and cost to accelerate delivery, reduce risk and optimize performance across any environment. This lifecycle-driven approach enables organizations to modernize confidently, operate efficiently and realize faster, measurable returns on hybrid-cloud and AI investments.​

See our software in action

Transforming the IBM Z experience with agentic AI

Agentic AI unlocks the next wave of productivity gains by helping make recommendations and perform tasks. IBM watsonx Assistant for Z helps quickly analyze and resolve system issues with ease.

Optimize cost, performance and delivery across hybrid environments

Hybrid cloud automation

Unify automation and governance across clouds with a policy-driven hybrid foundation and a self-serve developer experience.
Zero-trust cloud strategy

Automate zero-trust across hybrid cloud—integrating secrets, policy validation and continuous compliance into the dev pipeline.
Cost management and visibility

Gain real-time insight into AI spend to balance cost, performance and sustainability to tie investment to outcomes.
Identity and access management

Unify identity and secrets management to enforce zero trust across the organization without sacrificing agility.
Hybrid cloud performance and resilience management

Integrate network observability and automation to meet SLOs, resilience mandates and cost efficiency goals for enterprise-scale AI deployments.
Hybrid DNS and traffic management

Demonstrate high availability and disaster recovery across regions and clouds to prove redundancy and consistent behavior.​
The image features the Gartner logo prominently displayed in a dark blue font on a plain white background. The text is clear and unmistakable, with no additional visuals or elements present. The registered trademark symbol appears next to the logo.

Recognized as a market leader*
 
  • 2025 Magic Quadrant for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms​
 
  • 2025 Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms​
 
  • 2025 Magic Quadrant Cloud Native Application Platforms (Red Hat)

Explore featured IBM hybrid infrastructure software

IBM Cloudability

IBM Cloudability maximizes the business value returned from your cloud investments by bringing visibility and financial accountability to the variable, consumption-based spend model of public cloud.

50%
increase in RDS coverage
35%
reduction in cloud spend with FinOps and policy automation
Blue background
Blue background

IBM Apptio

IBM Apptio empowers organization to succeed with IT financial management and managing complex Hybrid IT environment by automating the ingestion and structuring of financial and operational data, providing visibility and data-driven insights to manage and optimize IT spend and demonstrate its business value and impact.

20-25%
rationalization of your application portfolio
3-5%
of IT spend shifted from run to grow to fund innovation

IBM Terraform

IBM Terraform enables you to automate infrastructure provisioning and management through a systematic platform approach. Infrastructure and policies are codified, shared, versioned and executed within a standardized, consistent workflow across all infrastructure, from cloud services to on-premises data centers.

Blue background
Blue background

IBM Kubecost

IBM Kubecost empowers your DevOps team to track cloud and Kubernetes spend, optimize infrastructure costs and align with policy guidelines for efficient, compliant delivery that never hampers innovation.  

IBM NS1 Connect

IBM NS1 Connect managed DNS service delivers resilient, fast, authoritative DNS connections to prevent network outages.

15%
latency improvement for users at the 75th and 95th percentiles
200
millisecond latency reduction for long-tail users
Blue background
Blue background

IBM Z Software

By combining real-time intelligence with automation through AI agents, you can cost effectively boost productivity, streamline operations, and upskill teams faster with resilient, AI-enhanced mainframe innovation.

Take the next step

Start your hybrid infrastructure management journey with IBM. Get hands on with our technical experts to deliver immediate value.
Footnotes

* Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research & advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims and warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.