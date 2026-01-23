Hybrid infrastructure management software

Modernize and manage hybrid cloud with confidence
Unify infrastructure management, security automation, observability and cost to accelerate delivery, reduce risk and optimize performance across any environment. This lifecycle-driven approach enables organizations to modernize confidently, operate efficiently and realize faster, measurable returns on hybrid-cloud and AI investments.
Agentic AI unlocks the next wave of productivity gains by helping make recommendations and perform tasks. IBM watsonx Assistant for Z helps quickly analyze and resolve system issues with ease.
Unify automation and governance across clouds with a policy-driven hybrid foundation and a self-serve developer experience.
Automate zero-trust across hybrid cloud—integrating secrets, policy validation and continuous compliance into the dev pipeline.
Gain real-time insight into AI spend to balance cost, performance and sustainability to tie investment to outcomes.
Unify identity and secrets management to enforce zero trust across the organization without sacrificing agility.
Integrate network observability and automation to meet SLOs, resilience mandates and cost efficiency goals for enterprise-scale AI deployments.
Demonstrate high availability and disaster recovery across regions and clouds to prove redundancy and consistent behavior.
IBM Cloudability maximizes the business value returned from your cloud investments by bringing visibility and financial accountability to the variable, consumption-based spend model of public cloud.
IBM Apptio empowers organization to succeed with IT financial management and managing complex Hybrid IT environment by automating the ingestion and structuring of financial and operational data, providing visibility and data-driven insights to manage and optimize IT spend and demonstrate its business value and impact.
IBM Terraform enables you to automate infrastructure provisioning and management through a systematic platform approach. Infrastructure and policies are codified, shared, versioned and executed within a standardized, consistent workflow across all infrastructure, from cloud services to on-premises data centers.
IBM Kubecost empowers your DevOps team to track cloud and Kubernetes spend, optimize infrastructure costs and align with policy guidelines for efficient, compliant delivery that never hampers innovation.
IBM NS1 Connect managed DNS service delivers resilient, fast, authoritative DNS connections to prevent network outages.
By combining real-time intelligence with automation through AI agents, you can cost effectively boost productivity, streamline operations, and upskill teams faster with resilient, AI-enhanced mainframe innovation.
* Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research & advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims and warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.