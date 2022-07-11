IBM Technology Lifecycle Services supports operating systems, IBM® infrastructure and third-party vendors Red Hat®, Linux®, SUSE, SAP HANA, Oracle and Microsoft.
Software support is a critical element of infrastructure reliability. Consolidate support in your data center and leverage IBM for your OS support and for mission-critical software with SAP HANA, Microsoft and Oracle.
IBM is proud to be named a leader in the new IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Support Services 2022 Vendor Assessment report.
Keep software current and resolve issues quickly with technical experts from the IBM Support Line.
Create the potential for significant cost savings with IBM Support for Microsoft and Oracle.
Consolidate support vendors to streamline and simplify support in your data center.
Software Maintenance services—also known as “subscription and support”—provides subscriptions, fixes and new code-defect support for IBM Power® and IBM Z® OS, IBM storage system software and associated IBM software products.
IBM Software Support Extension can help you reduce risks and protect your technology investment, with up to 3 years of extended support for end-of-service IBM software.
IBM Support for Microsoft helps companies to optimize availability, decrease complexity, and reduce costs with comprehensive software support. Leverage your IBM Microsoft Technical Solution Manager to get more out of your Microsoft environment.
Maintain legacy software and mitigate the need for unwanted upgrades. IBM provides continued support for your current Oracle version, reducing the need for rushed upgrades or cloud migration before you’re ready. Realize the advantages of having a single source of support, coupled with a solution designed to reduce support costs.
By selecting IBM as their support and services partner, clients yield the benefit of IBM’s deep technical and commercial relationship with Red Hat—while gaining access to IBM’s expertise in running Red Hat solutions on IBM infrastructure.
Designed to provide quick, affordable access to IBM technical specialists for problem resolution and adoption, IBM Support and Subscription for SUSE offers procurement of SUSE subscriptions and a single-source support solution to help you with SUSE Linux Enterprise Servers and Embedded Solutions.
IBM Proactive Support for SAP HANA on IBM Power provides holistic support services for clients running SAP HANA. IBM’s model includes service and support for the SAP HANA infrastructure stack through a single point of contact with proactive services to identify issues before problems occur and faster time to problem resolution.
Find out how IBM Support Insights Pro can help you simplify inventory management, mitigate security risks and better leverage support case metrics.