What is a digital worker?

A 2022 LinkedIn survey (this link resides outside of ibm.com) found that 74% of CEOs see skill shortages as a threat to sales and revenue growth, with 64% viewing it as a challenge to their ability to attract and retain staff.¹ In an effort to address workforce productivity and effectiveness issues – whether caused by skill gaps, talent shortages, burnouts, etc. – businesses are considering, or already using, digital workers to support their existing workforce.

A frequently cited benefit of digital workers is that they enable human employees to spend more time on higher-value work. But what does that really mean – for employees and managers? One way to look at it: digital workers could help retain talented employees by helping them avoid the death zone (this link resides outside of ibm.com) of their jobs – the situation where they’ve mastered their role to the point of boredom and are at risk of languishing or leaving.

Digital workers have the potential to reinvigorate these employees by saving them time to work on new projects, solve new problems, and expand their skills – making jobs better jobs, for employees and the business.