How do digital workers differ from other types of digital labor solutions?

Digital workers (03:00) share similarities with other automation software you may already use to increase employee productivity, such as RPA bots and chatbots. But they’re different.

Three things make digital workers unique:

1. Context

A digital worker can have memory, allowing it to recall previous work interactions. When you turn it off, it doesn’t forget who you are or what you were working on.

2. Identity

A digital worker can have its own credentials, existing as a member of your team and interacting with multiple people simultaneously. It knows with whom it’s interacting and can follow security protocols so that no one accesses or changes anything they shouldn’t.

3. Planning

A digital worker can sequence different skills based on a work request without additional training because it’s able to understand that request (to a certain degree). If you asked a coworker to do a task they’ve never done before, they would rely on the skills they already have while asking for information or clarification when needed. Similarly, a digital worker can largely intuit the best way to get work done based on prior experience and knowledge.

All of these unique capabilities come together to create a technology that enables teams and individual employees to streamline their own work.