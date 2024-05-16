zSecure Visual, a Microsoft Windows-based interface, helps minimize the need for highly specialized IBM RACF administration skills. This enables service and help desk staff, as well as line-of-business security administrators to manage profiles and data sets directly from an interface, rather than having to access separate IBM Time Sharing Option/Interactive System Productivity Facility (TSO/ISPF) screens. zSecure Visual also allows you to set permission limits to control the profiles and actions that different users can administer.

The spreadsheet-like, point-and-click interface in zSecure Visual enables business managers and auditors to quickly view vital information about staff and resources in a read-only format, which can help reduce the requirement for ad hoc or periodic distribution of reports.