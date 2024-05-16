Home Z software Z security zSecure Visual IBM Security zSecure Visual
For the mainframe, simplify administration through a Microsoft Windows-based interface
background with blue dots
zSecure Visual simplifies mainframe security administration

zSecure Visual, a Microsoft Windows-based interface, helps minimize the need for highly specialized IBM RACF administration skills. This enables service and help desk staff, as well as line-of-business security administrators to manage profiles and data sets directly from an interface, rather than having to access separate IBM Time Sharing Option/Interactive System Productivity Facility (TSO/ISPF) screens. zSecure Visual also allows you to set permission limits to control the profiles and actions that different users can administer.

The spreadsheet-like, point-and-click interface in zSecure Visual enables business managers and auditors to quickly view vital information about staff and resources in a read-only format, which can help reduce the requirement for ad hoc or periodic distribution of reports.
X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024

In 2023, 70% of cyberattacks targeted critical infrastructure industries. Check out the new report for deeper insight into attackers' tactics.
Optimize resources

Decentralize the right administration tasks by enabling them to be performed at the department level rather than at the corporate level.

 Reduce operating costs

Lower security overhead by handling routine tasks with minimal training and simplify administration directly through a Microsoft Windows interface.

 Swiftly identify security threats

Enable business managers and auditors to quickly view vital threat information about staff and resources, without RACF administrative skills.
zSecure Visual Key Features
  • Enable senior security personnel to focus on high value tasks
  • View and manage profiles using Microsoft Windows
  • Automate work and lower your IT overhead with access control list (ACL) modifications
  • Reduce decentralized RACF administrator security risks
  • Empower business users to quickly identify security threats
  • Obtain greater visibility into your profile and password management
I recently said to my manager, if you have to cut down costs, you can take away any tool from me, but please leave me zSecure suite. Marcel Schmidt Assistant Vice President, z/OS Expert Mainframe Engineering Swiss Re
Feature spotlights Enable senior security personnel to focus on high value tasks

Minimize the need for highly specialized administration skills and leverage decentralized RACF administration to lessen the burden on senior IT security staff.

 Reduce decentralized RACF administrator security risks

Provide limited administrative rights to help manage security and privacy. Service desk help desk staff, or security administrators view only the profiles and actions they can administer. For example, a help desk staff member who can reset passwords (but has no other rights) will not be able to initiate commands for creating new users. Additionally, you can reduce costs and effort by not needing to roll out TSO/ISPF and 3270 sessions to your staff.

 View and manage profiles using Microsoft Windows

Enable service and help desk staff, as well as line-of-business security administrators to view and manage profiles and data sets directly from a user-friendly Microsoft Windows interface, rather than having to access separate IBM Time Sharing Option/Interactive System Productivity Facility (TSO/ISPF) screens. Tasks such as access control list (ACL) modification, profile copying and deleting, and changes and resets to passwords can be handled with minimal training, helping to lower IT overhead.

 Empower business users to quickly identify security threats

The spreadsheet-like, point-and-click interface in zSecure Visual enables business managers and auditors to quickly view vital information about staff and resources in a read-only format, which can help reduce the requirement for ad hoc or periodic distribution of reports.
Technical details Technical specifications

zSecure V2.2.1 also updates currency with products, applications, and standards to include:

  • CA ACF2 and CA Top Secret
  • IBM MQ
  • IBM Integrated Cryptographic Service Facility (ICSF)
  • Windows server
  • Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS)
  • Defense Information Systems Agency Security Technical Implementation Guides (DISA STIGs)
 Software requirements

Requirements: A supported IBM z Systems® server that is capable of supporting z®/OS V2.1, or later.

  • IBM z/OS® V1R12
  • IBM z/OS V1R13
  • IBM z/OS V2R1
 Hardware requirements

A supported IBM z Systems server that is capable of supporting z/OS V2.1, or later.

  • Processor: Z800 (minimum); IBM System z9 or z10 Enterprise Class (EC) (recommended)
  • Disk space: 300 MB (minimum); 450 MB (recommended)
  • Memory: 1 GB (minimum); 2 GB (recommended)
Expert resources to help you succeed
Community

Get technical tips and insights from others who use IBM Security zSecure Visual.

Explore Product documentation

Find answers quickly in IBM product documentation.

Explore