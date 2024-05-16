zSecure Visual, a Microsoft Windows-based interface, helps minimize the need for highly specialized IBM RACF administration skills. This enables service and help desk staff, as well as line-of-business security administrators to manage profiles and data sets directly from an interface, rather than having to access separate IBM Time Sharing Option/Interactive System Productivity Facility (TSO/ISPF) screens. zSecure Visual also allows you to set permission limits to control the profiles and actions that different users can administer.
The spreadsheet-like, point-and-click interface in zSecure Visual enables business managers and auditors to quickly view vital information about staff and resources in a read-only format, which can help reduce the requirement for ad hoc or periodic distribution of reports.
Decentralize the right administration tasks by enabling them to be performed at the department level rather than at the corporate level.
Lower security overhead by handling routine tasks with minimal training and simplify administration directly through a Microsoft Windows interface.
Enable business managers and auditors to quickly view vital threat information about staff and resources, without RACF administrative skills.
Minimize the need for highly specialized administration skills and leverage decentralized RACF administration to lessen the burden on senior IT security staff.
Provide limited administrative rights to help manage security and privacy. Service desk help desk staff, or security administrators view only the profiles and actions they can administer. For example, a help desk staff member who can reset passwords (but has no other rights) will not be able to initiate commands for creating new users. Additionally, you can reduce costs and effort by not needing to roll out TSO/ISPF and 3270 sessions to your staff.
Tasks such as access control list (ACL) modification, profile copying and deleting, and changes and resets to passwords can be handled with minimal training, helping to lower IT overhead.
Requirements: A supported IBM z Systems® server that is capable of supporting z®/OS V2.1, or later.
