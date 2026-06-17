IBM zSecure Secret Manager

Save time and enhance operational efficiency with automated certificate renewals on z/OS

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Overview

Enterprise-ready Vault Integration

IBM zSecure Secret Manager streamlines certificate lifecycle management on IBM z/OS by integrating with IBM Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE. Together, they help organizations automate certificate renewal, reduce operational burden, and align z/OS with broader enterprise secrets and certificate management strategies. 

Why zSecure Secret Manager?​

Eliminate manual certificate management

Reduce the time, effort, and risk associated with manual certificate renewals. By integrating with IBM Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE, certificate renewal becomes a consistent, policy-driven process that eliminates manual tasks such as CSR generation, expiration tracking, approval coordination, and certificate installation.
Ensure continuous operations

Help prevent certificate-related outages before they impact critical services. Continuous monitoring and automated renewal keep certificates current, reducing operational disruption and preserving application trust, availability, and SLA continuity.
Save Ttme & improve operational efficiency

Automate certificate renewal workflows that traditionally require hours or days of coordination. By removing repetitive renewal tasks, teams can focus on higher-value security initiatives instead of certificate maintenance.
Strengthen enterprise governance & control

Extend IBM Z into broader certificate and secrets management strategies without disrupting existing environments. Integration with IBM Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE helps improve governance, consistency, and operational control across the enterprise.

Features

Key Technical Capabilities

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Automate certificate renewal by policy

Define renewal policies directly within zSM using the SAF/RACF interface, including renewal thresholds. IBM zSecure Secret Manager continuously monitors certificate expiration and renews certificates based on policy, eliminating manual tracking and renewal coordination.
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Simplify certificate lifecycle execution

Automate certificate lifecycle activities within IBM Z, including authenticating to Vault, renewing certificates, updating RACF, and optionally managing key ring rollover. This removes manual CSR handling, certificate installation, and repetitive renewal tasks.
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Maintain renewal visibility

Continuously monitor certificate expiration across RACF and log renewal activity. Console messages and SMF records can support application refresh processes, providing operational transparency and audit traceability with minimal administrative effort.
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Operate securely within existing environments

Run certificate renewal automation through SAF/RACF services within the native IBM Z security framework, without requiring application modifications. Existing applications continue using current key rings and security configurations while renewal occurs automatically in the background.
Take the next step

Schedule a meeting with your IBM representative to explore more about IBM zSecure Secret Manager.