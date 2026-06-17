Save time and enhance operational efficiency with automated certificate renewals on z/OS
Enterprise-ready Vault Integration
IBM zSecure Secret Manager streamlines certificate lifecycle management on IBM z/OS by integrating with IBM Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE. Together, they help organizations automate certificate renewal, reduce operational burden, and align z/OS with broader enterprise secrets and certificate management strategies.
Reduce the time, effort, and risk associated with manual certificate renewals. By integrating with IBM Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE, certificate renewal becomes a consistent, policy-driven process that eliminates manual tasks such as CSR generation, expiration tracking, approval coordination, and certificate installation.
Help prevent certificate-related outages before they impact critical services. Continuous monitoring and automated renewal keep certificates current, reducing operational disruption and preserving application trust, availability, and SLA continuity.
Automate certificate renewal workflows that traditionally require hours or days of coordination. By removing repetitive renewal tasks, teams can focus on higher-value security initiatives instead of certificate maintenance.
Extend IBM Z into broader certificate and secrets management strategies without disrupting existing environments. Integration with IBM Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE helps improve governance, consistency, and operational control across the enterprise.
Key Technical Capabilities
Define renewal policies directly within zSM using the SAF/RACF interface, including renewal thresholds. IBM zSecure Secret Manager continuously monitors certificate expiration and renews certificates based on policy, eliminating manual tracking and renewal coordination.
Automate certificate lifecycle activities within IBM Z, including authenticating to Vault, renewing certificates, updating RACF, and optionally managing key ring rollover. This removes manual CSR handling, certificate installation, and repetitive renewal tasks.
Continuously monitor certificate expiration across RACF and log renewal activity. Console messages and SMF records can support application refresh processes, providing operational transparency and audit traceability with minimal administrative effort.
Run certificate renewal automation through SAF/RACF services within the native IBM Z security framework, without requiring application modifications. Existing applications continue using current key rings and security configurations while renewal occurs automatically in the background.