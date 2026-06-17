Identify, investigate, and respond to suspicious activity on IBM z/OS
Comprehensive threat detection & response for z/OS
IBM zSecure Detection brings together threat monitoring, network insights, AI-driven access anomaly detection, and automated response capabilities to help organizations identify suspicious activity, contain threats, and strengthen cyber resilience across IBM Z.
Identify potentially suspicious activity across users, datasets, workloads, cryptographic activity, and overall system activity that could otherwise continue unchecked.
Investigate suspicious activity and initiate containment when needed with near real-time notification and response actions.
Support targeted containment actions intended to reduce the operational and business impact of data corruption by insider threats or cyberattacks leveraging compromised credentials.
Gain insight and capability to support surgical data set recovery from immutable Safeguarded Copies for pinpointed data corruption incidents.
Key Capabilities
Continuously analyzes system activity to identify indicators associated with privilege escalation, suspicious command execution, unusual dataset access patterns, unexpected cryptographic activity, and other potentially malicious activity.
Uses AI-driven data access anomaly detection to help security teams identify activity that may not be visible through traditional rule-based monitoring alone, helping teams focus on higher-risk activity and prioritize investigations.
Provides near real-time alerting and supports integration with Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms, helping organizations incorporate IBM Z security events into existing security operations workflows.
Supports targeted response actions, including notification of security personnel, suspension of suspicious activity, flexibility to resume operations as needed, and recovery support for pinpointed data corruption incidents.
Designed around z/OS activity, security controls, workload behavior, and operational workflows. This helps security teams gain insights tailored to the environment where mission-critical IBM Z workloads run.
Supports SIEM integration, helping organizations incorporate IBM Z security events into broader security operations workflows and enterprise threat investigations.
Helps security teams identify suspicious activity, investigate potential threats, notify the right personnel, and initiate targeted containment or recovery actions when needed.
By combining threat monitoring, AI-driven access anomaly detection, network insights, near real-time alerting, micro-segmentation, and response support, IBM zSecure Detection helps organizations improve visibility, reduce operational risk, and strengthen cyber resilience on IBM z/OS.