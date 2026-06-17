IBM zSecure Detection

Identify, investigate, and respond to suspicious activity on IBM z/OS

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Overview

Comprehensive threat detection & response for z/OS

IBM zSecure Detection brings together threat monitoring, network insights, AI-driven access anomaly detection, and automated response capabilities to help organizations identify suspicious activity, contain threats, and strengthen cyber resilience across IBM Z.

Why IBM zSecure Detection?​

Abstract diagram of blue circles of varying sizes linked by dotted lines, with gray dots and a small red node on a pole
Detect potential threats 

Identify potentially suspicious activity across users, datasets, workloads, cryptographic activity, and overall system activity that could otherwise continue unchecked.
Network diagram with red node on the left linking to gray and blue circles connected by thin lines on a light background
Accelerate investigations and response 

Investigate suspicious activity and initiate containment when needed with near real-time notification and response actions.
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Mitigate the impact of cyber incidents 

Support targeted containment actions intended to reduce the operational and business impact of data corruption by insider threats or cyberattacks leveraging compromised credentials.
Partial network arc with small blue nodes linked around gray circles and a red node attached to a vertical line above
Strengthen cyber resilience 

Gain insight and capability to support surgical data set recovery from immutable Safeguarded Copies for pinpointed data corruption incidents.

Features

Key Capabilities

Threat monitoring for z/OS activity 

Continuously analyzes system activity to identify indicators associated with privilege escalation, suspicious command execution, unusual dataset access patterns, unexpected cryptographic activity, and other potentially malicious activity.
AI-driven access anomaly detection 

Uses AI-driven data access anomaly detection to help security teams identify activity that may not be visible through traditional rule-based monitoring alone, helping teams focus on higher-risk activity and prioritize investigations.
Near real-time security alerting 

Provides near real-time alerting and supports integration with Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms, helping organizations incorporate IBM Z security events into existing security operations workflows.
Response and recovery support 

Supports targeted response actions, including notification of security personnel, suspension of suspicious activity, flexibility to resume operations as needed, and recovery support for pinpointed data corruption incidents.

How IBM zSecure Detection delivers value 

Built for IBM z/OS 

Designed around z/OS activity, security controls, workload behavior, and operational workflows. This helps security teams gain insights tailored to the environment where mission-critical IBM Z workloads run.
Connect IBM Z security events to enterprise security operations 

Supports SIEM integration, helping organizations incorporate IBM Z security events into broader security operations workflows and enterprise threat investigations.
Move from alerting to action 

Helps security teams identify suspicious activity, investigate potential threats, notify the right personnel, and initiate targeted containment or recovery actions when needed.
Support cyber resilience across critical workloads 

By combining threat monitoring, AI-driven access anomaly detection, network insights, near real-time alerting, micro-segmentation, and response support, IBM zSecure Detection helps organizations improve visibility, reduce operational risk, and strengthen cyber resilience on IBM z/OS.
Take the next step

Schedule a meeting with your IBM representative to explore more about IBM zSecure Secret Manager.