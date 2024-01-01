Home

 Smarter integration for stronger manufacturing
Streamline operations and gain access to real-time data with IBM’s iPaaS, powered by webMethods
Conveyor belts with oranges

Transform manufacturing operations

Link disparate systems to enable real-time data flow throughout the entire manufacturing ecosystem. iPaaS provides the capabilities to consolidate production data and requirements, share product catalogs and pricing with partners and customers, measure emissions, or synchronize supply chain operations with production schedules.

Operational efficiency

By automating data flows between systems, an iPaaS reduces manual data handling, minimizes errors, and improves operational efficiency.

 Real-time visibility

An iPaaS provides real-time visibility into data and processes across the entire manufacturing value chain, enabling timely decision-making and proactive problem-solving.

 Flexibility and scalability

A cloud-based iPaaS offers the flexibility to integrate various systems and scale according to business needs, supporting growth and seasonal demand fluctuations.

 Enhanced collaboration

By sharing data across systems, an iPaaS enhances collaboration between suppliers, customers, and different departments, promoting more coordinated operations.

iPaaS use cases in manufacturing

Supply chain integration An iPaaS streamlines communication across the supply chain, integrating suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors. Real-time data sharing enables efficient inventory management, production planning, and order fulfillment, leading to reduced lead times and improved customer satisfaction.
ERP and CRM integration By connecting ERP and CRM systems, an iPaaS ensures seamless data flow between sales, production, and finance departments. This integration offers a holistic view of operations and customer interactions, enabling informed decision-making and enhanced customer service. 
IoT integration An iPaaS can integrate IoT devices with business applications, capturing machine data in real time. This data can trigger alerts for equipment issues, feed into predictive maintenance systems, and contribute to improving production efficiency.
E-commerce integration For manufacturers selling directly to consumers, an iPaaS can integrate e-commerce platforms with inventory and logistics systems. This ensures accurate stock levels on the website, automates order processing, and streamlines shipping processes.
Case study Accelerated, reliable data exchange with suppliers and customers With IBM webMethods in place, the Komatsu team has recorded 30% faster development. The time to integrate a single file source into the new architecture has come down from five days to one. Learn more about IBM webMethods Komatsu
Hear what the analysts are saying

As the Fall 2024 Leader in G2 reviews, webMethods is highly rated and strongly recommended by clients for excellent security, integration and scalability. webMethods is also a Momentum Leader.

Take the next step

IBM webMethods provides comprehensive iPaaS capabilities with a single, common interface and control plane for multiple integration patterns – applications, APIs, B2B and files – to help enterprises accelerate innovation, derive value from data, and modernize their applications for AI. 

