Seamlessly connected modern HR workflows

Integrate HR, payroll and benefits systems to automate employee lifecycle tasks and deliver a consistent, compliant experience

Try it free Book a live demo
HR woman reading a CV

Fragmented HR systems create delays and frustration

HR teams manage critical employee lifecycle workflows—including onboarding, performance reviews, learning, payroll and compliance—yet these processes often span multiple disconnected platforms. Manual data entry creates errors, slows onboarding and increases compliance risks. Employees struggle with inconsistent experiences across HR touchpoints.

IBM webmethods® Hybrid Integration provides a unified integration layer for HR, enabling secure, real-time data exchange across Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, payroll systems, identity platforms and benefits providers. Automated workflows reduce administrative burdens, ensure accurate employee records and deliver consistent, compliant experiences across global HR operations.
Workday logo
SAP logo
Service now logo

Deliver seamless, automated HR experiences

Faster onboarding and offboarding

Automate provisioning, payroll setup, access creation and device assignments across HR and IT systems.
Accurate, up-to-date employee records

Sync HR, payroll and identity platforms to ensure consistent data across all employee-facing systems.
Compliance and audit readiness

Track changes, maintain secure workflows and ensure global workforce compliance with governed integrations.
Better employee experience

Connect HR processes end-to-end so employees get faster updates, accurate pay and seamless support.
Take the next step

See how IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration enables HR teams to automate lifecycle workflows, reduce errors and improve employee experience.

 Try it free Book a live demo