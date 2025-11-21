Smarter and connected finance ops

Integrate ERP, billing, CRM and payment systems to streamline finance, improve accuracy and ensure compliance 

From fragmentation to financial precision

Finance leaders face growing complexity across global operations. Disconnected ERP, CRM, billing, and payment platforms lead to manual reconciliation, reporting delays, and limited visibility into cash positions. These inefficiencies not only slow decision-making but also increase the risk of errors, revenue leakage, and compliance breaches.

IBM WebMethods Hybrid Integration connects your finance ecosystem end-to-end; unifying data, automating repetitive processes, and ensuring consistency across every transaction. With prebuilt connectors for ERP and payment systems, event-driven automation, and centralized governance, our iPaaS solution gives finance leaders the visibility and control needed to run lean, compliant, and data-driven finance operations.
Digitize and automate core financial processes

Modernize your financial backbone with secure, real-time data flows between core systems. Reduce closing time, minimize errors, and deliver faster, more accurate reporting to support growth and compliance.
Speed up cash flow

Automate invoice-to-cash, procure-to-pay, and reconciliation cycles to speed up collections and improve liquidity across regions.
Strengthen accuracy & compliance

Ensure consistent financial data and audit-ready reporting with automated validations and unified governance.
Eliminate revenue leakage

Gain continuous visibility into billing, contracts, and payments to catch discrepancies before they impact revenue.
Improve forecasting confidence

Enable real-time data synchronization for more accurate forecasts and timely insights into working capital and profitability.
Take the next step

See how IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration can move your business forward. Start a free trial or get a live demo with a product expert.

