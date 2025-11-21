Integrate ERP, billing, CRM and payment systems to streamline finance, improve accuracy and ensure compliance
Finance leaders face growing complexity across global operations. Disconnected ERP, CRM, billing, and payment platforms lead to manual reconciliation, reporting delays, and limited visibility into cash positions. These inefficiencies not only slow decision-making but also increase the risk of errors, revenue leakage, and compliance breaches.
IBM WebMethods Hybrid Integration connects your finance ecosystem end-to-end; unifying data, automating repetitive processes, and ensuring consistency across every transaction. With prebuilt connectors for ERP and payment systems, event-driven automation, and centralized governance, our iPaaS solution gives finance leaders the visibility and control needed to run lean, compliant, and data-driven finance operations.
Modernize your financial backbone with secure, real-time data flows between core systems. Reduce closing time, minimize errors, and deliver faster, more accurate reporting to support growth and compliance.
Automate invoice-to-cash, procure-to-pay, and reconciliation cycles to speed up collections and improve liquidity across regions.
Ensure consistent financial data and audit-ready reporting with automated validations and unified governance.
Gain continuous visibility into billing, contracts, and payments to catch discrepancies before they impact revenue.
Enable real-time data synchronization for more accurate forecasts and timely insights into working capital and profitability.
Ahmad Al Rifai
Chief Information Officer, Al Rajhi Capital
With IBM’s integration platform, we achieved real-time visibility across our finance landscape — reducing reconciliation time, improving reporting accuracy, and strengthening compliance across business lines. ”
See how IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration can move your business forward. Start a free trial or get a live demo with a product expert.