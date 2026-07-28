Get faster analytics at a lower cost with GPU acceleration in this private technical preview.
As data volumes and AI demands continue to grow, organizations are under increasing pressure to deliver faster insights while controlling infrastructure costs. GPU-accelerated query processing in watsonx.data accelerates supported SQL workloads with NVIDIA GPUs, improving workload price-performance without requiring organizations to move data or rewrite applications.
Accelerate supported analytics across data stored in multiple platforms through open table formats—without moving data or rewriting applications.
SQL operations are executed on GPU's to drastically reduce execution times for large-scale analytical workloads.
Shorter query runtimes and less CPU utilization help significantly lower infrastructure costs while improving overall workload efficiency.
Give AI applications and agents faster access to trusted enterprise data, enabling quicker responses and more informed decisions.
“Working with IBM and NVIDIA, early results show we can refresh global operations data in minutes at reduced cost – making a capability that can be turned into tangible business impact in areas such as manufacturing or warehousing.”
Chris Wright,
Chief Information and Digital Officer of Nestlé
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