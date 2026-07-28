Accelerate analytics with IBM watsonx.data

Get faster analytics at a lower cost with GPU acceleration in this private technical preview.

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Overview

The new economics of analytics

As data volumes and AI demands continue to grow, organizations are under increasing pressure to deliver faster insights while controlling infrastructure costs. GPU-accelerated query processing in watsonx.data accelerates supported SQL workloads with NVIDIA GPUs, improving workload price-performance without requiring organizations to move data or rewrite applications.

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Features How it works

Accelerate supported analytics across data stored in multiple platforms through open table formats—without moving data or rewriting applications.

Data source selection bar with Customize and Connect buttons

SQL operations are executed on GPU's to drastically reduce execution times for large-scale analytical workloads.

Interface cards showing Query, Performance speedup ~5x, time saved ~12.0min

Shorter query runtimes and less CPU utilization help significantly lower infrastructure costs while improving overall workload efficiency.

GPU 3 min and CPU 15 min comparison with 83% cost savings note

Give AI applications and agents faster access to trusted enterprise data, enabling quicker responses and more informed decisions.

Cards labeled Raw data, Accelerated access and transformations, and Agents
Case studies

Real-World Impact with Nestlé

NVIDIA, IBM, and Nestlé slide with watsonx.data stack and CPU/GPU chart showing 83% cost savings

“Working with IBM and NVIDIA, early results show we can refresh global operations data in minutes at reduced cost – making a capability that can be turned into tangible business impact in areas such as manufacturing or warehousing.”

Chris Wright,
Chief Information and Digital Officer of Nestlé

83%
Cost Savings – Comparing CPU vs GPU performance
30x
price-performance improvement - Order-to-Cash Data Mart – Updates 3 min vs 15 min
Read the case study

Private Technical Preview

What we offer

A dedicated preview environment
Deployed inside your own AWS account
Client advocate + engineering access
Dedicated Slack channel, direct line to the build team
Your own CFO-grade receipts
Cost and time against your current platform, on your workloads

What we ask

2-4 weeks of your team's time
Onboarding, mid-feedback, closing sessions
Anonymized queries + representative data
Under governance controls you define
Your candid feedback — the hard kind
What works, what doesn't, what's missing
Resources

Resources

Nestlé Success Story
83% cost savings and 30x performance improvement
NVIDIA Partnership
IBM Announces Expanded Collaboration with NVIDIA to Advance AI for the Enterprise
Take the next step

Be among the first to explore GPU-accelerated query processing in watsonx.data. Register for the private technical preview to connect with IBM experts, evaluate the technology, and discover how it can improve workload price-performance.

  1. Join the waitlist
  2. Read the announcement