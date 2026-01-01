watsonx.data integration pricing

Flexible pricing and deployment that scale with your needs.

Start your free trial Book a personalized demo

Works however you work

IBM watsonx.data integration offers flexible pricing and deployment options to meet the needs of organizations of any size. Choose self-managed software or a fully-managed SaaS experience, both measured using Resource Units1 (RU). Self-managed software is available through subscription or perpetual licenses, while fully-managed SaaS is available on a subscription-based model.
Deployment options
Trial Getting started

Free 30-day trial of watsonx.data integration to explore the full set of capabilities.

 Start your free trial SaaS Enterprise production use

Enables organizations to go deep in integration verticals accessible from a single pane of glass interface — all in the cloud (IBM Cloud and AWS are supported today).

 Buy on IBM Cloud Catalog Software On-premises

Helps organizations with complex data estates to orchestrate data movement where their data resides and remain resilient to shifts in data technology — running on IBM Software Hub

 

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Take the next step

It’s time to turn your data into your competitive edge.
It’s time to experience watsonx.data integration. 

 

 Try for free Book a live demo
Footnotes

1 A Resource Unit is an independent measure of a resource managed by, processed by, or related to the use of watsonx.data integration.