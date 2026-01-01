watsonx.data integration pricing

Flexible pricing and deployment that scale with your needs.
IBM watsonx.data integration offers flexible pricing and deployment options to meet the needs of organizations of any size. Choose self-managed software or a fully-managed SaaS experience, both measured using Resource Units1 (RU). Self-managed software is available through subscription or perpetual licenses, while fully-managed SaaS is available on a subscription-based model.
Free 30-day trial of watsonx.data integration to explore the full set of capabilities.
Enables organizations to go deep in integration verticals accessible from a single pane of glass interface — all in the cloud (IBM Cloud and AWS are supported today).
Helps organizations with complex data estates to orchestrate data movement where their data resides and remain resilient to shifts in data technology — running on IBM Software Hub
It’s time to turn your data into your competitive edge.
It’s time to experience watsonx.data integration.
1 A Resource Unit is an independent measure of a resource managed by, processed by, or related to the use of watsonx.data integration.