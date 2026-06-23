Reduce data delays and deliver trusted analytics and AI outcomes in minutes
From request to data in minutes
Challenge
You need data to act, but getting it means submitting requests, waiting on data engineering teams, and going through multiple iterations. As data grows, so do backlogs and complexity leaving teams without timely, trusted data to act, decide, or compete effectively.
Solution
watsonx.data integration uses agentic data integration capabilities to turn natural language requests into fully executed data pipelines. The agent autonomously connects, prepares, and governs data; delivering trusted, analysis-ready datasets in minutes, not weeks.
A simple request no longer turns into multiple steps and delays. Agentic data integration capabilities translate intent into executed pipelines, delivering analysis-ready data in minutes so decisions can be made without waiting on data preparation.
Bringing together batch and streaming data typically requires separate tools and effort. Agentic data integration handles this for you, so data is continuously available and ready to use without added complexity.
Data requests often involve repeated clarifications and follow-ups. By removing manual handoffs, you get what you need faster while data teams spend less time on ad hoc work and more on strategic priorities.
Data is prepared with governance, observability, and optimized execution built in. Issues are detected earlier, performance is managed automatically, and users receive reliable data that is ready to use.