Accelerate data delivery with agentic data integration

Reduce data delays and deliver trusted analytics and AI outcomes in minutes

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From request to data in minutes

Challenge
You need data to act, but getting it means submitting requests, waiting on data engineering teams, and going through multiple iterations. As data grows, so do backlogs and complexity leaving teams without timely, trusted data to act, decide, or compete effectively.

Solution
watsonx.data integration uses agentic data integration capabilities to turn natural language requests into fully executed data pipelines. The agent autonomously connects, prepares, and governs data; delivering trusted, analysis-ready datasets in minutes, not weeks.

Benefits

Go from intent to data in minutes

A simple request no longer turns into multiple steps and delays. Agentic data integration capabilities translate intent into executed pipelines, delivering analysis-ready data in minutes so decisions can be made without waiting on data preparation.
Integrate data without managing pipelines

Bringing together batch and streaming data typically requires separate tools and effort. Agentic data integration handles this for you, so data is continuously available and ready to use without added complexity.
Reduce back-and-forth for every request

Data requests often involve repeated clarifications and follow-ups. By removing manual handoffs, you get what you need faster while data teams spend less time on ad hoc work and more on strategic priorities.
Ensure reliable, governed data

Data is prepared with governance, observability, and optimized execution built in. Issues are detected earlier, performance is managed automatically, and users receive reliable data that is ready to use.

Resources

Unleash the power of AI for seamless data integration
Download the guide to discover a smarter approach to AI-powered data integration.
Data delivery delays are slowing decisions more than you think
Organizations are generating and storing more data than ever, but the ability to access trusted, analysis-ready data at the speed of business remains inconsistent.
Building unstructured data pipelines for enterprise AI
Discover how IBM is extending our data integration framework to unstructured data, empowering you to unlock new AI potential.
Real-time data integration for business in real-time
Discover why real-time streaming data is becoming the backbone of modern enterprises.
Take the next step

If delays in data access are slowing your decisions, explore how a more streamlined approach can help you move faster and work with greater confidence.

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