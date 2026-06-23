From request to data in minutes

Challenge

You need data to act, but getting it means submitting requests, waiting on data engineering teams, and going through multiple iterations. As data grows, so do backlogs and complexity leaving teams without timely, trusted data to act, decide, or compete effectively.

Solution

watsonx.data integration uses agentic data integration capabilities to turn natural language requests into fully executed data pipelines. The agent autonomously connects, prepares, and governs data; delivering trusted, analysis-ready datasets in minutes, not weeks.