Simplify your Ansible Playbook generation today with our flexible pricing options
Pricing plans

Get started for free with the Lite Plan and see how you can accelerate Ansible Playbook creation with generative AI-powered content recommendations. Explore the pricing plans for IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant for Red Hat® Ansible Lightspeed.  
Only pay for what you use with consumption-based pricing available in all plans. Lite Free trial

Try watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed for free with limited capacity of task prompts. No credit card required.

  • Requires entitlement to the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform.
  • Explore AI-assisted generated content recommendations from natural language input.
  • Provides approximately 200 Ansible task prompts at no cost.
 Try now Essentials Pay for what you use

Enhance productivity and drive greater operational efficiency for IT operations and development teams.

  • No monthly instance fee for unlimited number of users.
  • Only pay for what you use.
  • Starting at approximately USD 2 per 20 Ansible task prompts.



 Standard For Enterprise Users starting at USD 1,200 per month
  • Includes approximately 13,200 Ansible task prompts per month for unlimited number of users.
  • Approximately USD 2 per additional 20 Ansible task prompts.
  • Customize the base foundation model with your organization’s Ansible content for enhanced recommendations. Tuning available at USD 500 per hour.

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Free trial


Already using Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform for IT automation? Try watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed for free. Organizations have boosted developer productivity by up to 45% and generated 60% of Ansible Playbook content from generative AI recommendations using watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed.

Take the next step

Ready to advance your automation powered by generative AI? See what watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed can do when you schedule a live demo or speak with one of our experts.

