Watson Studio is a service on IBM Cloud Pak for Data. You can deploy IBM Cloud Pak for Data in your private clouds (inside the firewalls), hybrid clouds, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. You can also use Watson Studio on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data as a Service, which is fully managed on IBM Cloud®. Or, through integration with IBM Cloud® Satellite™, you can also run data and AI services across on-premises, edge computing and public cloud environments from any cloud vendor. You can also deploy Watson Studio on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data System, a preconfigured on-premises platform-in-a-box.