Home Compute and servers Virtual Server for VPC Resources
We’re here to help you get started with virtual servers on IBM Cloud VPC
Configure, price and quote Create an account
illustration of three people reviewing data on a large computer screen that connects to platforms representing a secured cloud, on-premises and edge environments

Resources

The IBM Cloud Virtual Server for VPC environment

This video addresses value propositions, pain points and use cases for IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers, which are offered in two deployment options: Classic infrastructure and VPC infrastructure.
IBM Cloud Documentation
Get started with IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC

Explore all virtual server profiles and compute documentation.

 Visit docs
Understand your IBM Cloud VPC network

Learn how to scale dynamically throughout your network traffic segmentation.

 Visit docs
Easily add storage

Explore your hypervisor-mounted, high-performance storage options for IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC.

 Visit docs
Enable confidential computing with Intel® SGX®

Learn more about isolating your most important applications and view step-by-step instructions for enabling a confidential computing profile, secure boot, and attestation with Intel® SGX® on your virtual server.

 View docs
Solution how-to guides Build an IBM Cloud VPC for 3-tier web applications

This reference architecture describes three methods of deploying a 3-tier web application on IBM Cloud VPC. This information applies to most 3-tier web applications that need to be resilient and highly available.

 Open instructions Deploy isolated workloads across multiple locations and zones

Learn the steps of setting up isolated workloads by provisioning multiple IBM Cloud VPCs in two different regions with subnets and IBM Cloud Virtual Server for VPC.

 Open instructions Migrate VMware on premises to IBM Cloud Virtual Server for VPC

When embarking on a data center transformation, RackWare RMM provides a seamless virtual-to-virtual re-platforming for VMware virtual machine to IBM Cloud Virtual Server for VPC, allowing you to adopt the native capabilities of IBM Cloud.

 Open instructions
Courses and labs Advanced networking for IBM Cloud VPC

Learn how to make decisions and manage your network options for IBM Cloud Virtual Server for VPC.

 IBM Cloud VPC, Containers and IaC

Step through 10 exercises that provide practical experience with IBM Cloud console, CLI and APIs.

 Architecture center

Get hands-on experience with IBM Cloud VPC through self-guided labs created by our solution architects on GitHub.
Get started
Access IBM Cloud VPC

Start using virtual compute resources on IBM Cloud VPC. Sign into your IBM Cloud account or create one today.

 Create an account Try it out with a USD 1,000 credit

View all provisioning options and prices. Choose an instance to try. Use code VPC1000 and get USD 1,000 in free credits instantly.

 Get the details Schedule a meeting

Meet with a technical sales representative to discuss your organization’s workload and migration goals. Ask how to get USD 1,500 in free credits.