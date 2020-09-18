Home Business automation Video Streaming Virtual Event and Enterprise Video Case Studies
Customer stories share success of virtual events, product launches, corporate communications and other enterprise video uses
Explore IBM Video Streaming
A man speaking in public to a large audience group
Case Studies Herman Miller

Watch how Herman Miller saves half a million dollars annually by engaging sellers with secure, live video.

 Dreamforce

Discover how Salesforce expands the reach of the Dreamforce event through live streaming video.

 Mazda

See how Mazda drove 100 times more people to a product launch with IBM Video Streaming.

 IBM CIO Office

See how IBM is using streaming video content to engage 380,000 employees in over 170 countries worldwide.
A person smiling in an office
Salesforce

Discover how Salesforce leverages a comprehensive online video platform for live and on-demand internal communications to ensure that all employees feel a part of the company, real-time, all the time.

TeeVid

TeeVid redefines virtual events with the IBM Video Streaming streaming solution and IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers.

 IBM Think Digital 2020

IBM Think Digital 2020 attracted over 170,000 unique viewers. Learn how IBM Video Streaming supported it.

 SiliconANGLE

Learn how SiliconANGLE streams 100 events per year from the road leveraging IBM.

 Epicentre.tv

Fast-growing sports, music and entertainment streaming platform goes global with IBM.
Footters

Teaming with IBM Video Streaming so big and small soccer teams can stream their games.

 Ragan Communications

Engaging communications professionals through great stories using IBM's video streaming technology.

 The Wharton School

Doubling alumni participation in streamed events with IBM Video Streaming.
Person talking in front of Roland logo
Roland

Discover how Roland engaged 2,500 employees by offering a security rich, high definition, live video experience that emphasized ease of use for those conducting the broadcast and for employees to access the streaming content.

MER Conference™

See how the MER Conference quickly pivoted to a digital experience that engaged audiences remotely.

 A California superior court

Discover how a California superior court does live courtroom streaming to the public through using IBM.

 GROHE

Find out how GROHE, through partnering with IBM and VOK DAMS, has been able to successfully pivot toward launching robust digital experiences.

 University of Georgia

Discover how the University of Georgia, by partnering with AT&T and IBM, was able to successfully pivot performances to online with great video quality.
Excellence in Policing Conference

By leveraging technology from IBM Video Streaming, the 20th Excellence in Policing (EIP20) conference goes virtual.

 Recycled Percussion

Learn how Recycled Percussion, a band with a unique style of using almost anything as percussion instruments, are now taking their talents to another level with IBM: online.

 Digital Hub Logistics Hamburg

Pivoting in-person events to digital experiences in three weeks time through leveraging IBM Video Streaming.

 SolarCity

Learn how IBM Video Streaming helps 15,000 employees shine through live and on-demand video streaming.
Brandlive

See how Brandlive transforms brands' and retailers' go-to-market strategies with IBM Video Streaming.

 Cleeng

IBM Video Streaming and Cleeng help customers find new revenue streams through video monetization.

 Seekat

Seekat broadcasts live events ranging from concerts, seminars and conferences using IBM Video Streaming.

 Sandy Audio Visual

Sandy Audio Visual helps senates, supreme courts and more to do live events, generating annually six figures in added revenue.
Madach Theater

Learn how Madach Theater welcomed nearly 6,000 spectators in June, even with closed doors View

 Sony Playstation 4

See how Sony gained millions of viewers through live video streaming their Playstation 4 (PS4) launch.

 PeopletoPeople

Learn how PeopletoPeople (now We'll) increased viewership 100% in a security rich environment.

 USA Network: Mr. Robot

Mr. Robot fans enjoy the live streaming after show with their favorite actors through IBM.
Fox Sports: World Cup

FOX Sports tapped IBM Video Streaming to enhance sports viewing experience through AI tech.

 US Open

IBM Video Streaming clipped US Open 2017 highlights from over 300 hours of video content.

 CreativeLive

CreativeLive uses IBM Video Streaming to broadcast their online classes worldwide through a multi-CDN connection.

Next steps

Interested in learning more about enterprise video and conducting your own virtual conferences?
Footnotes

**Discount applies to Silver, Gold and Platinum plans, for 3 and 12 month subscriptions, only when using the self service checkout pages on https://www.ibm.com. Video Streaming offer ends on 30 September 2024.