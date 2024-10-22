Using the metadata service to identify disks in your VSI with IBM Cloud VPC

Most users are looking for a quicker way to identify the disk name, and these users will also likely be starting with the volume rather than the volume attachment. Fortunately, this is easy to do.

Recently, IBM Cloud VPC introduced the metadata service. This capability allows the end user to query data about itself and get identity tokens and more from the VSI. One of the use cases it can help with is helping simplify getting the disk name based off a volume name.

The steps to find the disk name within a VSI from a given volume are as follows:

Deploy the VSI with metadata turned on

Get an instance identity token

Query the metadata service to list the volume attachments

Find the volume attachment that has the volume specified

Look up the disk name based off the volume attachment

Attached to this post is a script that can be used to retrieve the disk name for a given volume UUID (not the attachment UUID). The following is the sample output:

[root@test-metadata ~]# python3 scripts/find_disk.py -v 0727-7db66159-5910-4ddc-a5b4-51f9333a9c3a-4xjjc vdd