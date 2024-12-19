Unleashing Terraform for Kubernetes secret management with IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service and Secrets Manager

In this blog post, we explore the practical implementation of using Terraform on IBM Cloud® to create and manage secrets by seamlessly integrating your IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service with IBM Cloud Secrets Manager.
Previously, this functionality to manage Transport Layer Security (TLS) and non-TLS certificates and secrets was primarily accessed through the CLI using the namespace
ibmcloud ks ingress secret. This API enables users to create an “Ingress secret” resource by passing Secrets Manager secret CRNs to the API to establish a managed corresponding secret in their Kubernetes cluster. Notably, any updates made to the secrets within the Secrets Manager instance are automatically reflected within the associated Kubernetes cluster, ensuring synchronization between the two environments.
The IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service reconciles the created Ingress secrets in the following way:
By using the integration with IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service and IBM Cloud Secrets Manager, you can take advantage of the following benefits:
The below example shows an integration of IBM Cloud Kubernetes and IBM Cloud Secrets Manager through a Terraform script. To follow along in the full sample, go to this example (link resides outside ibm.com). You will provision an IBM Cloud Secrets Manager instance, register it to an IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service and create managed IBM Cloud Kubernetes Ingress secrets backed by Secrets Manager secrets.
To follow this example, you will require the following:
Create an IBM Cloud Secrets Manager instance and secret group to host your secrets. Learn more about Creating a Secrets Manager service instance:
resource "ibm_resource_instance" "sm_instance" {
name = var.sm_instance_name
service = "secrets-manager"
plan = var.sm_instance_plan
location = var.sm_instance_region
timeouts {
create = "60m"
delete = "2h"
}
}
resource "ibm_sm_secret_group" "sm_secret_group" {
instance_id = ibm_resource_instance.sm_instance.guid
region = ibm_resource_instance.sm_instance.location
name = var.sm_secret_group_name
description = var.sm_secret_group_description
}
See more about what configurations are needed to enable service-to-service communication:
resource "ibm_iam_authorization_policy" "sm_auth" {
source_service_name = "containers-kubernetes"
target_service_name = "secrets-manager"
roles = ["Manager"]
}
When you register a Secrets Manager instance to your cluster as the default, all new Ingress subdomain certificates are stored in that instance:
resource "ibm_container_ingress_instance" "instance" {
cluster = var.cluster_name_or_id
secret_group_id = ibm_sm_secret_group.sm_secret_group.secret_group_id
instance_crn = ibm_resource_instance.sm_instance.id
is_default = true
}
Create an arbitrary and username credential secret in Secrets Manager. Learn more about different secret types:
resource "ibm_sm_arbitrary_secret" "sm_arbitrary_secret" {
instance_id = ibm_resource_instance.sm_instance.guid
region = ibm_resource_instance.sm_instance.location
endpoint_type = var.sm_endpoint_type
name = var.sm_arbitrary_secret_name
description = var.sm_arbitrary_secret_description
expiration_date = var.sm_arbitrary_secret_expiration_date
labels = var.sm_arbitrary_secret_labels
secret_group_id = ibm_sm_secret_group.sm_secret_group.secret_group_id
payload = var.sm_arbitrary_secret_payload
}
resource "ibm_sm_username_password_secret" "sm_username_password_secret" {
instance_id = ibm_resource_instance.sm_instance.guid
region = ibm_resource_instance.sm_instance.location
endpoint_type = var.sm_endpoint_type
name = var.sm_username_password_secret_name
description = var.sm_username_password_secret_description
expiration_date = var.sm_username_password_secret_expiration_date
labels = var.sm_username_password_secret_labels
secret_group_id = ibm_sm_secret_group.sm_secret_group.secret_group_id
rotation {
auto_rotate = true
interval = 1
unit = "day"
}
username = var.sm_username_password_secret_username
password = var.sm_username_password_secret_password
}
Create an Ingress Opaque secret in the cluster. Now, anytime the secrets in Secrets Manager are updated, the corresponding Kubernetes Opaque secret will be updated once a day. The persistence field ensures that if a user inadvertently deletes the secret from the cluster, it will be re-created:
resource "ibm_container_ingress_secret_opaque" "secret_opaque" {
cluster = var.cluster_name_or_id
secret_name = var.opaque_secret_name
secret_namespace = var.opaque_secret_namespace
persistence = true
fields {
crn = ibm_sm_arbitrary_secret.sm_arbitrary_secret.crn
}
fields {
crn = ibm_sm_username_password_secret.sm_username_password_secret.crn
}
}
Now that you’ve gone through what each block of the Terraform script will be doing, let’s create the infrastructure.
terraform init in your directory.
main.tf and
output.tf files from the example repo.
.tfvars file and complete the corresponding variables needed. You can learn more about what variables are needed in the variables.tf file (link resides outside ibm.com).
terraform plan -var-file=<file_name>.
terraform apply -var-file=<file_name>.
Now that these resources are created, go into the IBM Cloud Dashboard to view the created resources under Resource list:
Navigate to the created IBM Cloud Secrets Manager instance and view the created secrets:
Navigate to the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service, click Ingress, then select the Secrets tab to view the Opaque secret:
This sample serves as a starting point to showcase the benefits and functionality of integrating Terraform with IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service and IBM Cloud Secrets Manager. Feel free to expand and tailor this approach to fit your use case.
If you have questions, join the discussion in the #general channel on our public IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service Slack (link resides outside ibm.com).