Open Beta: Instana Action Framework

Some of you may have noticed a new Automation icon in the IBM® Instana® Observability main menu. We are pleased to announce that our Action Framework is now in open beta:
Previous posts have discussed how we are taking Instana beyond pure observability and helping you take action from within Instana when events or incidents occur (see “Tech Preview: Take Action from within Instana using our Action Framework”).
We are excited to make some of these capabilities available for you to try out and tell you about some other things we have in the works that will be coming soon.
The basic idea is that we provide the concept of an action catalog within Instana. You can create new actions or reuse your existing automations (e.g., Ansible, PagerDuty, etc.). Actions can then be associated with various Instana events and will be visible to each event occurrence as potential actions to run. Actions can be run via an action sensor on an Instana agent, and action output will be collected and made visible without ever leaving Instana. You can run actions manually or automatically (coming soon). We can also leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to get action recommendations based on event context.
Regardless of where you currently are in the spectrum of automation, these actions can assist with diagnosing a problem faster, working around it or fully remediating it:
In all cases, learning from the past can be incredibly valuable. What did we do last time we saw this event? Who ran what and was it successful? Having that at your fingertips can help you hit the ground running instead of starting from scratch each time.
When you go to associate an action to an event, you will see a Confidence score on the right-hand side. This leverages AI built into the framework that uses text-similarity matching to compare the metadata from the event with the actions in the catalog. It will then recommend which actions we think may be most relevant to help you remediate or diagnose this particular event. This is an area that we are actively working on to incorporate additional AI models and data from Instana to make it even smarter.
Here is a sneak peek at what we are planning to deliver in the Action Framework.
No action is needed by you to explore this new option. Just click on the Automation icon on the Instana dashboard to get started with the beta:
Demo video: How Instana Action Framework can be used with Ansible to detect and remediate an incident