Modernize how you observe a monolith Java app

Now, after some time letting Instana observe your monolith, we can look at each application perspective where we are getting alerts and focus on the specific user experiences that had the slowest latency.

Clicking into the trace, we will see the stack trace where the monolith was slow, including the exact time it took and the timings of any external calls, which could be to databases or other services. Many times, this alone will point to the cause if a database is performing badly or another service is the cause. If the problem is within the monolith itself, we can use our “always-on” Java profiler to see where the time was spent. You will see a stack trace of all the method-level calls to see any hot spots. This is where a performance engineer can improve the experience for just the outliers that actually impact the end-user experience. We expect this method to work for most of the performance problems in a monolith.