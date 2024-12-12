Modernize how you observe a monolith Java app

This is a common question from customers who want to replace their APM/observability vendor but must cover monolith applications and come in with a method-level-tracing requirement.
Customers will use this analysis of every method call inside the monolith to look for the longest-running methods. They can point their performance engineers at these methods to make the monolith run faster. With IBM Instana® Observability, we would like to look at a better way to make the monolith run faster, rather than copy other approaches.
This is a discussion we had with several customers, and they like the modern approach to modernizing the monolith, mainly because of the focus on improving the performance of the monolith. Customers using the traditional tooling do not know if those improvements will impact critical end-user experiences or less-performance-critical backend jobs that really don’t need to run faster.
Let’s go to the pain point—a customer wants to make the monolith run faster. We measure the specific cases where real users were impacted (e.g., a latency was exceeded, a high error rate was observed, etc.) and then look at those specific cases to improve. We can then be sure that the performance engineers are focused on improving the parts of the monolith that impact end users and not on improving performance on things that do not matter to the business, such as overnight batch processing jobs. We can even measure the impact of the performance engineer’s work if we set up service level objectives (SLOs) against the monolith and track our improvements.
First, we need to describe the various functions the monolith performs for our end users. For example, a single monolith Java application for banking may perform checking account functions, money transfer functions and nightly reporting functions for audit purposes:
In this example, we would want to set up Instana application perspectives for each of our key services—one for the monolith entry point for checking account functions, another for money transfer functions and a third for nightly reporting functions.
Now we can set up SmartAlerts for each of our application perspectives—this will set boundaries and provide alerts when we exceed them. Let’s say latency for any checking account function should happen in 500 milliseconds, money transfers should happen in 2 seconds, and nightly reporting functions should happen in less than 1 hour. Since Instana captures 100% of our real-user traffic, we will get an alert for every instance when our real traffic exceeds the boundaries we have set. We also will avoid working on performance improvements where we do not impact the end-user experience with this approach:
Now, after some time letting Instana observe your monolith, we can look at each application perspective where we are getting alerts and focus on the specific user experiences that had the slowest latency.
Clicking into the trace, we will see the stack trace where the monolith was slow, including the exact time it took and the timings of any external calls, which could be to databases or other services. Many times, this alone will point to the cause if a database is performing badly or another service is the cause. If the problem is within the monolith itself, we can use our “always-on” Java profiler to see where the time was spent. You will see a stack trace of all the method-level calls to see any hot spots. This is where a performance engineer can improve the experience for just the outliers that actually impact the end-user experience. We expect this method to work for most of the performance problems in a monolith.
In the rare cases where we need more observability into the monolith, the Java performance engineer can use Instana’s configuration-based Java Trace SDK to instrument the code in areas that aren’t performing well, and we can get that deeper visibility directly into the traces and SmartAlerts we have set up.
Once the monolith is performing how you would like it to, you can set up a service level objective (SLO) for each of your key services the monolith provides and track for compliance over time. Request a demo to get the most out of your applications.
