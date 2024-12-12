Migrating Cloud Functions Code to Code Engine

As of this writing, a ping event sends a HTTP POST request to an app and a configured path. An app(lication) is one of two workload types supported by Code Engine. An app serves HTTP requests whereas a job, the second workload type, is executed once and then exits. A job is comparable to the classic batch job.

Although a job comes closer to the daily task of collecting the traffic data, we have to utilize an app. For the migration, we decided to integrate the data collection into the web app and expose it as API function (link resides outside ibm.com)(see below). One reason is that the code to initialize the database connection was already present in the web app and could simply be reused. Even better, we took the advantage and added a manually triggered data collection to the app. With that code change, we only have the Python web app — the additional asset of a cloud function is gone. Thus, only a single code object needs to be built and deployed. The alternative would have been to deploy the data collection as job and invoke it by a dedicated, triggered app (link resides outside ibm.com).