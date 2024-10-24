Latest News and Updates for the IBM Center for Cloud Training

Learn how to design, build and run VMware environments efficiently in IBM Cloud with a curriculum that features a portfolio of five different VMware offerings and includes the opportunity to earn a digital badge as you progress.

Help organizations capitalize on the tremendous potential of the cloud by learning how to migrate large-scale, in-house VMware environments to IBM Cloud. The IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions certification curriculum prepares cloud professionals to design and implement IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions—using existing tools, technologies, and skills—from on-premises environments.

When you earn your IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions certification from ICCT, you’ll have the knowledge and skills to help companies leverage economies of scale when migrating to the cloud and free them from having to build standalone, on-prem VMware environments. Plus, you’ll be able to show them how to take advantage of the security and disaster recovery options available.

Professionals who earn their specialty certifications will gain expertise in how best to use IBM Cloud for VMware to accelerate the success of their organizations, including the following skills: