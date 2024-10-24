Latest News and Updates for the IBM Center for Cloud Training

If you’re looking to take the next step up in your career, the IBM Center for Cloud Training (ICCT) can help you get there.
Leveraging IBM’s long history with VMware and decades-long relationship with SAP, ICCT introduces two new certifications: IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions and IBM Cloud for SAP. In addition, ICCT has streamlined and updated its IBM Cloud Professional Architect curriculum.
Learn how to design, build and run VMware environments efficiently in IBM Cloud with a curriculum that features a portfolio of five different VMware offerings and includes the opportunity to earn a digital badge as you progress.
Help organizations capitalize on the tremendous potential of the cloud by learning how to migrate large-scale, in-house VMware environments to IBM Cloud. The IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions certification curriculum prepares cloud professionals to design and implement IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions—using existing tools, technologies, and skills—from on-premises environments.
When you earn your IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions certification from ICCT, you’ll have the knowledge and skills to help companies leverage economies of scale when migrating to the cloud and free them from having to build standalone, on-prem VMware environments. Plus, you’ll be able to show them how to take advantage of the security and disaster recovery options available.
Professionals who earn their specialty certifications will gain expertise in how best to use IBM Cloud for VMware to accelerate the success of their organizations, including the following skills:
SAP is the global standard for enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, and SAP workloads are critical to a many successful businesses. IBM’s deep relationship with SAP gives learners the most comprehensive understanding of how to run SAP infrastructure and environments to help businesses succeed.
When you learn how to migrate and run SAP and its associated applications in the cloud, you can help businesses benefit by enabling faster time to value, shifting capital expense to operating expense and improving resilience and scalability.
In addition to learning how to run SAP on IBM Cloud, professionals gain an understanding of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and architectural environments that make running SAP workloads effective.
Professionals who earn their IBM Cloud for SAP certification will learn how to transform businesses, including the following:
Starting February 7, 2023, the IBM Center for Cloud Training (ICCT) offers its updated Professional Architect certification program, redesigned for today’s IT professional IBM Cloud architecture.
If you’re a problem solver, you may have what it takes to be a Cloud Architect—someone whose main job is to translate client needs into successful cloud solutions that you create from the ground up.
The IBM Center for Cloud Training (ICCT) has updated its Professional Architect certification program, featuring the most in-demand role-based training and a curriculum that makes efficient use of your time. The new curriculum can be completed in approximately 12 hours.
ICCT training reflects the latest technologies and best practices for IBM Cloud architecture. You’ll progress along a learning path that includes an introduction to the Cloud Architect role and courses that focus on the design and implementation of a secure, cloud-native microservices architecture.
Learn more on February 7, 2023, about the updated IBM Cloud Professional Architect curriculum.
The IBM Center for Cloud Training has a wide array of interactive learning paths that are part of a comprehensive IBM Cloud training program that offers learners the ability to earn credentials that demonstrate expertise in the related IBM technologies and solutions. In addition to certifications, learners can now earn badges that demonstrate their cloud skills and recognize their progress as they follow the learning path toward certification.
Earning IBM badges and certifications validate professionals’ skills and capability to perform role-related tasks and activities at a specified level of competence.
If you’re looking to stand out in the market to prospective employers or clients, earning an IBM Cloud certification is a great way to give yourself an edge.
Learn more.
Visit the IBM Cloud Professional Architect certification.
Learn more about ICCT and sign up today.