IBM CloudLabs: Free, Interactive Kubernetes Tutorials
28 July 2020
With IBM CloudLabs, you’ll have a chance to learn how to operate Kubernetes on IBM Cloud by completing three FREE interactive labs, entirely through your web browser.

If you’ve been looking for a way to get hands-on experience with Kubernetes, we’ve got something exciting for you. Kubernetes Tutorials on IBM CloudLabs offers interactive, browser-based training for deploying and operating one free cluster on IBM Cloud® Kubernetes Service for three hours. No downloads or configuration required.

Check out the following video, where I give a rundown of how to get started with CloudLabs and what you’ll get to do:

Three easy steps to Kubernetes certification
  1. Create a free IBM Cloud account (if you don’t already have one). It’s quick, easy, and there is no credit card required.
  2. Complete the Kubernetes tutorial coursework. There are three labs that will show you how to deploy and manage applications on IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service.
    1. Containers and Kubernetes Essentials: Learn the core concepts of Kubernetes and how to use Docker containers on Kubernetes.
    2. Scalable Web Applications on Kubernetes: Learn the basics of scalable web applications on Kubernetes, including how to deploy and scale.
    3. Analyze Logs and Monitor Application Health: Learn how to analyze different types of logs and monitor the performance of your application and the cluster to which the workload is deployed.
  3. Put your knowledge to the test and earn a certification badge after passing a quiz.

Get started with Kubernetes Tutorials on IBM CloudLabs today.

 
Author
Sai Vennam Technical Offering Manager