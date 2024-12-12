IBM Cloud SAML Federation Guide

To further help deciding for the right option, see some typical scenarios:

Scenario 1: A customer is using a single IBM Cloud account and no other IBM SaaS offerings

As the customer is not using any other IBM SaaS offering nor any other IBM Cloud account, they have no advantage in the federation scope capabilities or cross-account capabilities of IBMid. Also, the manual onboarding process with IBMid seems to be too complicated. The number of users and logins are quite low, so the IBM Cloud App ID option will not cause costs for this account. The customer decides on IBM Cloud App ID as the federation option.

Scenario 2: A customer is using IBM Cloud and other IBM SaaS offerings

IBM has a long-lasting and strong relationship with many customers. Those customers typically consume multiple IBM SaaS offerings, which require all customer users to use IBMid user accounts to work with those IBM SaaS offerings. In that case, all customer employees would have an advantage in using IBMid federation instead of federation based on IBM Cloud App ID. The IBMid federation will give all employees the ability to leverage IBM SaaS offerings and the IBM Cloud Console using your Identity Provider’s password management and validation.