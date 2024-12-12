How to move from IBM Cloud Functions to IBM Code Engine

The following tips and tricks are based on my experiences with moving existing code from Cloud Functions to Code Engine functions. They help in cutting down deployment cycles by first utilizing local tests to implement similar functionality in combining Code Engine functions and jobs and designing integrated APIs by making use of Code Engine system variables.

Local testing of functions

Apps are regular web applications, jobs are like scripts, and both can be tested locally in several ways. Because functions are code snippets, some wrapper is needed to turn them into programs. The following approach has served me well so far.

With the function code in a subdirectory “func,” I utilize either the Python or Node.js wrapper code shown below and place it in the parent directory. There, I also maintain files with test configurations as JSON objects, similar to what is passed by Code Engine to the function on invocation. For testing, I run the wrapper along with the configuration file as parameter. The wrappers for Python and Node.js are shown below:

# syntax: python wrapper.py params.json # import the Code Engine function: func/__main__.py from func.__main__ import main import sys, json if __name__ == "__main__": # open file, read JSON config with open(str(sys.argv[1])) as confFile: params=json.load(confFile) # invoke the CE function and print the result print(main(params))

// syntax: node wrapper.js params.json // require the Code Engine function: func/main.js var func=require('./func/main.js') // read the file with function parameters const fs = require("fs"); const data = fs.readFileSync(process.argv[2]); // invoke the CE function and log the result console.log(func.main(JSON.parse(data)));

Job-like functions

Sometimes, you might need the HTTP endpoint of a function and the possibly longer execution time of a job. In that case, create both a function and a job. Then, utilize the Code Engine API to create a job run from within the function. In this hybrid approach, the function can get called via its HTTP endpoint and it terminates after kicking off the job run. A job could then run up to 24 hours and benefit from the parallel job processing capabilities in Code Engine. You can find a sample implementation of this pattern in the Code Engine code examples.

Environment variables and API design

For designing your API and functions namespace, you can utilize Code Engine-injected environment variables like __ce_path and __ce_method . The former holds the path component of the requested URL like “/object”, and the latter has the HTTP method like GET or POST. By switching on the supplied values for these variables, you can serve multiple API functions from the same Code Engine function. The benefit is a single base URL.

Depending on your project and code management, you might even want to combine this approach with separating each API function implementation into its own file—similar to the wrapper approach shown above.