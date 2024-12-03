Getting started with the IBM Cloud command line interface

With all the setup done, it is time to actually utilize the command line tool. To work with your resources, you need to log in to IBM Cloud. There are different options available, and they depend on your type of user ID. If you are not sure about your user ID, start by running a simple ibmcloud login command and follow the instructions for entering your email address as user name and a password. Because many IBM Cloud users are corporate users (with federated IDs), you might find that you need to use single sign-on (SSO), including some multi-factor authentication (MFA).

An alternative to passwords is to provide an API key. With their help, you can log in the associated user or service ID. Other forms of authentication include using a compute resource token (see my blog post on turning your container into a trusted cloud identity) or a passcode. To obtain the passcode, you must be already logged in to the IBM Cloud console. Then, click on your profile in the upper right and on Log in to CLI and API (see Figure 3 below):