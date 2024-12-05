Deploy a Globally Distributed Web App on Your Domain with Code Engine and Cloud Internet Services

IBM Cloud Code Engine is the easiest way to deploy and run your source code or container on the IBM Cloud. Our goal has always been to allow you to focus on the development of the application code itself, while Code Engine manages the underlying infrastructure.

Part of that infrastructure is automatically providing a secure and reliable HTTPS endpoint for your application, which includes DNS routing and TLS certificates. Once your application is deployed, it will be accessible via a generic URL like this: https://<myapp>.<randomcharacters>.<region-name>.codeengine.appdomain.cloud. By configuring domain mappings, you can also expose your Code Engine application on your own domain, meaning it would be accessible via https://<myapp>.<mydomain>

This setup is great to serve an application that may reside in a specific region of the world for your localized users. However, if your audience is global, there is a slight issue. All requests will be routed to one specific IBM cloud data center. Assuming you’ve chosen the Frankfurt MZR for your deployment, users in Australia or South America will have to deal with some latency. For a personal or hobby application that might not be a big deal, but it could become an issue for enterprise-grade applications.

To address these use cases, we will combine Code Engine with another IBM Cloud service—IBM Cloud Internet Services (CIS)—that provides capabilities for exposing internet applications in a secure, scalable and reliable manner.

In this blog post, we’ll demonstrate how one specific CIS capability called DNS-based geo-locational routing can be used to reduce latency for a globally distributed Code Engine application and achieve high availability using multiple regions.