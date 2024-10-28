Configure an IBM Cloud Code Engine application to use custom domains

5 min read
IBM Cloud Code Engine is a fully managed, serverless platform that runs your containerized workloads, including web apps, microservices, event-driven functions or batch jobs. Code Engine even builds container images for you from your source code.
All these workloads can seamlessly work together because they are all hosted within the same Kubernetes infrastructure. The Code Engine experience is designed so that you could focus on writing code and not worry about the infrastructure that is needed to host it.
In this example, the test application is deployed on IBM Cloud Code Engine. The original hostname looks something similar to this https://application-27.zx67dfvbl7l.us-south.codeengine.appdomain.cloud/. We’ll expose this application using two custom domains:
Refer this document and the below steps to create the TLS certificates for both domains and use them to expose this test application. You can use Let’s Encrypt CA as an example to request TLS certificates for these custom domains. However, you can also use a TLS certificate from any of the public certificate authorities.
We’ll follow these steps to accomplish our goals:
To generate a valid signed TLS certificate from Let’s Encrypt CA, you can use the Certbot client to generate the CSR and get it signed from CA. First, you need to install the Certbot using these instructions.
Use the following command to start the process for the certificate generation:
certbot certonly --manual --preferred-challenges dns --email contact@example.org --server https://acme-v02.api.letsencrypt.org/directory --agree-tos --domain codeengine.example.org certbot certonly --manual --preferred-challenges dns --email contact@example.org --server https://acme-v02.api.letsencrypt.org/directory --agree-tos --domain example.org
Then, it should ask you for the domain ownership verification step:
root@jumpbox:~# certbot certonly --manual --preferred-challenges dns --email contact@example.org --server https://acme-v02.api.letsencrypt.org/directory --agree-tos --domain codeengine.example.org Saving debug log to /var/log/letsencrypt/letsencrypt.log Requesting a certificate for codeengine.example.org - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Please deploy a DNS TXT record under the name: _acme-challenge.codeengine.example.org with the following value: Fq2wbN9mUSfnWZkGXyaEgVaOm-_9RB4cv4zJEp44Sbg Before continuing, verify the TXT record has been deployed. Depending on the DNS provider, this may take some time, from a few seconds to multiple minutes. You can check if it has finished deploying with aid of online tools, such as the Google Admin Toolbox: https://toolbox.googleapps.com/apps/dig/#TXT/_acme-challenge.codeengine.example.org. Look for one or more bolded line(s) below the line ';ANSWER'. It should show the value(s) you've just added. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Press Enter to Continue
Let’s add the verification TXT records for both domains in the DNS as per the below:
codeengine.example.org TXT Fq2wbN9mUSfnWZkGXyaEgVaOm-_9RB4cv4zJEp44Sbg example.org TXT DfjSDFFDbN9vccdSDnjnkSNSNKx-_9vccdSDnZvccdSDn
Now, you need to create a TXT record with the above value in your domain’s DNS servers. The DNS servers for your domain might have been provided by your domain registrar or these can be hosted somewhere else. After you add this DNS record, you can verify it using
% dig txt _acme-challenge.codeengine.example.org. +short "Fq2wbN9mUSfnWZkGXyaEgVaOm-_9RB4cv4zJEp44Sbg"
After you press Enter or Return, you should see something like the following:
Successfully received certificate. Certificate is saved at: /etc/letsencrypt/live/codeengine.example.org/fullchain.pem Key is saved at: /etc/letsencrypt/live/codeengine.example.org/privkey.pem This certificate expires on 2023-07-20. These files will be updated when the certificate renews. NEXT STEPS: - This certificate will not be renewed automatically. Autorenewal of --manual certificates requires the use of an authentication hook script (--manual-auth-hook) but one was not provided. To renew this certificate, repeat this same certbot command before the certificate's expiry date. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - If you like Certbot, please consider supporting our work by: * Donating to ISRG / Let's Encrypt: https://letsencrypt.org/donate * Donating to EFF: https://eff.org/donate-le - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
You got two files:
<code>/etc/letsencrypt/live/codeengine.example.org/fullchain.pem
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- MIIFNDCCBBygAwIBAgISBOLyU ------ ------ ------ cRQJMEhg76fsO3txE+FiYruq9RUWhiF1myv4Q6W+CyBFC Dfvp7OOGAN6dEOM4+qR9sdjoSYKEBpsr6GtPAQw4dy753ec5 -----END CERTIFICATE-----
/etc/letsencrypt/live/codeengine.example.org/privkey.pem
-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY----- MIIEvwIBADANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQEF ------ ------ ------ BAZQ4dZS/TXFRMQcgNL3nWGk42YSOYAjqJNceX6rQMSoxDiCdb6e+ +pT6jcKsENz88M3dpNQNi1OSUQ== -----END PRIVATE KEY-----
Since you have TLS certificate and key available, you can now proceed to add the custom domain to the IBM Cloud Code Engine application from the IBM Cloud console.
example.org CNAME custom.zx67dfvbl7l.us-south.codeengine.appdomain.cloud codeengine.example.org CNAME custom. zx67dfvbl7l.us-south.codeengine.appdomain.cloud
This is an important step. Let’s create a CNAME record in your domain’s DNS servers pointing to the value from the CNAME target box.
After you have created the CNAME record, proceed by selecting the Create button to finish creating the custom domain name mapping. This should take few minutes to be fully activated in the system.
If you want to use your root domain (example.org) instead of a subdomain like codeengine.example.org, you may want to use the CNAME flattening feature of IBM Cloud Internet Services. For more details refer to the links below.
If everything goes fine, you should be able to access your application using your custom domain:
% curl -k https://example.org Hello World from: . ___ __ ____ ____ ./ __)/ \( \( __) ( (__( O )) D ( ) _) .\___)\__/(____/(____) .____ __ _ ___ __ __ _ ____ ( __)( ( \ / __)( )( ( \( __) .) _) / /( (_ \ )( / / ) _) (____)\_)__) \___/(__)\_)__)(____) Some Env Vars: -------------- CE_APP=application-27 CE_DOMAIN=us-south.codeengine.appdomain.cloud CE_SUBDOMAIN=z87ya4p4l7l HOME=/root HOSTNAME=application-27-00004-deployment-6fff67f786-f82qm K_REVISION=application-27-00004 PATH=/usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin PORT=8080 PWD=/ SHLVL=1 z=Set env var 'SHOW' to see all variables
Congratulations, we have successfully exposed our IBM Cloud Code Engine application via custom domains.
For more information on related IBM Cloud services please refer to the links below.
