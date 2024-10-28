Configure an IBM Cloud Code Engine application to use custom domains

To generate a valid signed TLS certificate from Let’s Encrypt CA, you can use the Certbot client to generate the CSR and get it signed from CA. First, you need to install the Certbot using these instructions.

Use the following command to start the process for the certificate generation:

certbot certonly --manual --preferred-challenges dns --email contact@example.org --server https://acme-v02.api.letsencrypt.org/directory --agree-tos --domain codeengine.example.org certbot certonly --manual --preferred-challenges dns --email contact@example.org --server https://acme-v02.api.letsencrypt.org/directory --agree-tos --domain example.org

Then, it should ask you for the domain ownership verification step:

root@jumpbox:~# certbot certonly --manual --preferred-challenges dns --email contact@example.org --server https://acme-v02.api.letsencrypt.org/directory --agree-tos --domain codeengine.example.org Saving debug log to /var/log/letsencrypt/letsencrypt.log Requesting a certificate for codeengine.example.org - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Please deploy a DNS TXT record under the name: _acme-challenge.codeengine.example.org with the following value: Fq2wbN9mUSfnWZkGXyaEgVaOm-_9RB4cv4zJEp44Sbg Before continuing, verify the TXT record has been deployed. Depending on the DNS provider, this may take some time, from a few seconds to multiple minutes. You can check if it has finished deploying with aid of online tools, such as the Google Admin Toolbox: https://toolbox.googleapps.com/apps/dig/#TXT/_acme-challenge.codeengine.example.org. Look for one or more bolded line(s) below the line ';ANSWER'. It should show the value(s) you've just added. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Press Enter to Continue

Let’s add the verification TXT records for both domains in the DNS as per the below:

codeengine.example.org TXT Fq2wbN9mUSfnWZkGXyaEgVaOm-_9RB4cv4zJEp44Sbg example.org TXT DfjSDFFDbN9vccdSDnjnkSNSNKx-_9vccdSDnZvccdSDn

Now, you need to create a TXT record with the above value in your domain’s DNS servers. The DNS servers for your domain might have been provided by your domain registrar or these can be hosted somewhere else. After you add this DNS record, you can verify it using dig or nslookup :

% dig txt _acme-challenge.codeengine.example.org. +short "Fq2wbN9mUSfnWZkGXyaEgVaOm-_9RB4cv4zJEp44Sbg"

After you press Enter or Return, you should see something like the following:

Successfully received certificate. Certificate is saved at: /etc/letsencrypt/live/codeengine.example.org/fullchain.pem Key is saved at: /etc/letsencrypt/live/codeengine.example.org/privkey.pem This certificate expires on 2023-07-20. These files will be updated when the certificate renews. NEXT STEPS: - This certificate will not be renewed automatically. Autorenewal of --manual certificates requires the use of an authentication hook script (--manual-auth-hook) but one was not provided. To renew this certificate, repeat this same certbot command before the certificate's expiry date. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - If you like Certbot, please consider supporting our work by: * Donating to ISRG / Let's Encrypt: https://letsencrypt.org/donate * Donating to EFF: https://eff.org/donate-le - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

You got two files:

<code>/etc/letsencrypt/live/codeengine.example.org/fullchain.pem

This is your TLS certificate with full root-ca chain certificates. The contents should be something like this:

-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- MIIFNDCCBBygAwIBAgISBOLyU ------ ------ ------ cRQJMEhg76fsO3txE+FiYruq9RUWhiF1myv4Q6W+CyBFC Dfvp7OOGAN6dEOM4+qR9sdjoSYKEBpsr6GtPAQw4dy753ec5 -----END CERTIFICATE-----

/etc/letsencrypt/live/codeengine.example.org/privkey.pem

This is the private key for your TLS certificate. The content of the private key file should be something like the following:

-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY----- MIIEvwIBADANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQEF ------ ------ ------ BAZQ4dZS/TXFRMQcgNL3nWGk42YSOYAjqJNceX6rQMSoxDiCdb6e+ +pT6jcKsENz88M3dpNQNi1OSUQ== -----END PRIVATE KEY-----